11 Best Labor Day Beauty Deals to Shop This Weekend — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who says the end of summer doesn’t come with perks? Not only do we get an extra day off thanks to Labor Day, there are tons of sales to shop across virtually all categories. If you’ve already stocked up on home goods and fashion essentials, why not indulge in a little self-love by adding new beauty products to the collection?

Find out what sale events we’re obsessed with in the list below!

Best For Single-Day Steals: Ulta

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale event is back and better than ever. Though it started just before the long weekend, it’s going strong! The sale extends far beyond Labor Day, but we’ve selected a few favorite deals you can shop while enjoying the holiday below:

Check out all of the daily deals happening during at Ulta from 8/28 through 9/17 here!

Best For High-End Beauty: Nordstrom

It’s not too late to score deals at Nordstrom which rival the ones during their Anniversary Sale! Check out some of our top picks below:

Best For Affordable Skincare: Paula’s Choice

Best For Clean Beauty: Kosas

Best For Moisturizing Bath Care: Kopari

Best for Everyday Essentials: Sephora

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!