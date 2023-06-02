15 Best Graduation Gifts That Don’t Seem Like Last-Minute Purchases

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Congrats, grads! It’s time to send the Class of 2023 off in style. After all their hard work, these star students deserve to reap the rewards!

We picked 15 foolproof grad gifts that ship fast, so no one will know you went shopping last minute. Whether your graduate just finished high school, college or grad school, these presents will be perfect. Cheers to the next generation of scholars!

She believed she could so she did! Your female graduate soared to new heights, so give her this gift set to celebrate. Inside is a drink tumbler, inspirational keychain and adjustable graduation bracelet. Pros Great for grads

Practical

Pretty $16.55 Get it

The tassel was worth the hassle! This Class of 2023 glass cup can hold water, tea, coffee, smoothie, soda, cocktails, etc. Pros Works with many types of drinks

Perfect for class of '23

Trendy $24.99 Get it

Turn your graduation memories into a memento with this Class of 2023 picture frame. Display this shimmering keepsake in your college dorm room or post-grad apartment! Pros Great way to preserve memories

Just for the class of 2023!

High-quality $25.99 Get it

This personalized jewelry box is a crown jewel! Keep your prized possessions in this vintage-inspired glass case. Pros Personalized

Beautiful

Can store jewelry or other trinkets $44.95 Get it

A mini fridge is a staple in any college dorm room! You can store sodas, snacks or skincare products in this portable cooler. Pros So cute!

Compact

Great for college students $79.99 Get it

When in doubt, go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s! This cookbook is specifically aimed at busy college students on a budget. Pros Fun gift for college students

Helpful recipes

Yummy! $17.95 Get it

Between dust, odors and other allergens, messy dorm rooms and post-grad apartments are not ideal living quarters. Keep your small space fresh and clean with this powerful air purifier. I’m a huge fan of the brand! Pros Filters air

Keeps space clean

Quiet $369.95 Get it

This monogram pouch is such a sweet gift for grads! Even the tassel feels fitting. You can keep your cosmetics or essentials inside this compact bag! Pros Personalized

High-quality

Top-rated $12.99 Get it

Now this is our kind of champagne toast! These Sugarfina champagne gummy bears are a sweet treat for students. Pros Delicious

Fun packaging

Unisex gift $48.95 Get it

A nightlight, Bluetooth speaker and alarm clock all in one! Gen Z loves a light show, so give your grad a gift that puts the ‘fun’ in functional. Pros Multi-purpose

Cool light colors

On sale $37.99 Get it

After all of that studying, your student deserves an at-home spa day! This Patchology gift set includes eye patches and sheet masks for the ultimate skincare self-care. Pros Soothing

De-puffs under-eyes

Revitalizes your complexion $45.00 Get it

Cook up a storm with this no. 1 bestselling air fryer! This device allows you to create so many delicious meals with 85% less fat. Pros Great for cooking beginners

Uses less fat

Bestselling $94.54 Get it

This Let’s Toast candle from Homesick smells like champagne! With notes of mandarin, grapefruit, apple, pineapple and champagne grapes, this festive candle is like a celebration in a glass jar. Pros Smells wonderful

Celebratory

Cozy $37.99 Get it

When you’re walking around campus or the busy city streets, you could use heavy-duty noise-cancelling headphones. These Bose headphones are top of the line! Pros High-quality

On sale

Noise-cancelling $279.00 Get it

This Amazon e-gift card is such a great gift for grads — no cap! Choose the price amount so that the recipients can hand-pick their presents. Pros Customizable

Specialty graduation gift box

Good for any graduate $25.00 Get it

