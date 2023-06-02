Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

15 Best Graduation Gifts That Don’t Seem Like Last-Minute Purchases

By
graduation gifts
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Congrats, grads! It’s time to send the Class of 2023 off in style. After all their hard work, these star students deserve to reap the rewards!

We picked 15 foolproof grad gifts that ship fast, so no one will know you went shopping last minute. Whether your graduate just finished high school, college or grad school, these presents will be perfect. Cheers to the next generation of scholars!

She Believed She Could So She Did, 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler with Keychain, Congratulations, 2023 Graduation, Promotion, Going Away, Job Change, Congrats Gift (Glitter Gradation)
CORCUP
She believed she could so she did! Your female graduate soared to new heights, so give her this gift set to celebrate. Inside is a drink tumbler, inspirational keychain and adjustable graduation bracelet.

Pros

  • Great for grads
  • Practical
  • Pretty
$16.55
Get it
Graduation Gifts, Graduation Gifts for Her Him 2023 - Graduation Decorations Class of 2023 - The Tassel was Worth The Hassle - College Student Gifts New Job Gift Congratulations Gifts - 18Oz Can Glass
Frerdui
The tassel was worth the hassle! This Class of 2023 glass cup can hold water, tea, coffee, smoothie, soda, cocktails, etc.

Pros

  • Works with many types of drinks
  • Perfect for class of '23
  • Trendy
$24.99
Get it
Graduation 4x6 Picture Frame Class of 2023 Keepsake Photo Frames Black Silver Metal Bachelor Cap Shape Picture Frames Shadow Box with Tassel Tabletop Display (Fit 4.4x6.5max Photos) Gift for High School Master Phd University Graduate
TSAYKITS
Turn your graduation memories into a memento with this Class of 2023 picture frame. Display this shimmering keepsake in your college dorm room or post-grad apartment!

Pros

  • Great way to preserve memories
  • Just for the class of 2023!
  • High-quality
$25.99
Get it
Personalized Graduation Gift For Her Glass Jewelry Box High School Graduate College Grad Class Of 2023 J Devlin Box EB240 (Clear Beveled)
J Devlin Glass Art
This personalized jewelry box is a crown jewel! Keep your prized possessions in this vintage-inspired glass case.

Pros

  • Personalized
  • Beautiful
  • Can store jewelry or other trinkets
$44.95
Get it
Cooluli 10L Mini Fridge for Bedroom - Car, Office Desk & Dorm Room - 12v Portable Cooler & Warmer for Food, Drinks, Skincare, Beauty & Makeup - AC/DC Small Refrigerator with Glass Front, Fractal Pink
Cooluli
A mini fridge is a staple in any college dorm room! You can store sodas, snacks or skincare products in this portable cooler.

Pros

  • So cute!
  • Compact
  • Great for college students
$79.99
Get it
The I Love Trader Joe's College Cookbook: 10th Anniversary Edition: 180 Quick and Easy Recipes for Busy (And Broke) College Students
When in doubt, go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s! This cookbook is specifically aimed at busy college students on a budget.

Pros

  • Fun gift for college students
  • Helpful recipes
  • Yummy!
$17.95
Get it
Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier (SPA-550A White)
Rabbit Air
Between dust, odors and other allergens, messy dorm rooms and post-grad apartments are not ideal living quarters. Keep your small space fresh and clean with this powerful air purifier. I’m a huge fan of the brand!

Pros

  • Filters air
  • Keeps space clean
  • Quiet
$369.95
Get it
BeeGreen Monogram Makeup Bag for Women Unique Birthday Gifts for Mother Teachers Friends Embroidery Cosmetic Bag with Inner Pocket Toiletry Bag Letter J
BeeGreen
This monogram pouch is such a sweet gift for grads! Even the tassel feels fitting. You can keep your cosmetics or essentials inside this compact bag!

Pros

  • Personalized
  • High-quality
  • Top-rated
$12.99
Get it
Sugarfina Strawberry Champagne Gummy Bears and Champagne Gummy Bears Celebration Bottles, 6 oz, pack of 2
Sugarfina
Now this is our kind of champagne toast! These Sugarfina champagne gummy bears are a sweet treat for students.

Pros

  • Delicious
  • Fun packaging
  • Unisex gift
$48.95
Get it
Gallstep Night Lights Bluetooth Speaker, Alarm Clock Bluetooth Speaker Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Dimmable Multi-Color Changing Bedside Lamp, MP3 Player, Wireless Speaker with Lights
Gallstep
A nightlight, Bluetooth speaker and alarm clock all in one! Gen Z loves a light show, so give your grad a gift that puts the ‘fun’ in functional.

Pros

  • Multi-purpose
  • Cool light colors
  • On sale
$37.99
Get it
Patchology Bundle with Eye Gels (5 Pairs) and Facial Sheet Masks (4 Count) — Under Eye Patches For Dark Circles and Puffy Eyes — Face Mask Skincare Sheet for Moisturizing and Hydrating Skin
Patchology
After all of that studying, your student deserves an at-home spa day! This Patchology gift set includes eye patches and sheet masks for the ultimate skincare self-care.

Pros

  • Soothing
  • De-puffs under-eyes
  • Revitalizes your complexion
$45.00
Get it
COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE 5-Qt, for Quick and Easy Meals, UP to 450℉, Quiet Operation, 85% Oil less, 130+ Exclusive Recipes, 9 Customizable Functions in 1, Compact, Dishwasher Safe, Gray
COSORI
Cook up a storm with this no. 1 bestselling air fryer! This device allows you to create so many delicious meals with 85% less fat.

Pros

  • Great for cooking beginners
  • Uses less fat
  • Bestselling
$94.54
Get it
Homesick Women's Let's Toast Candle, Let's Toast, 13.75 oz
Homesick
This Let’s Toast candle from Homesick smells like champagne! With notes of mandarin, grapefruit, apple, pineapple and champagne grapes, this festive candle is like a celebration in a glass jar.

Pros

  • Smells wonderful
  • Celebratory
  • Cozy
$37.99
Get it
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black
Bose
When you’re walking around campus or the busy city streets, you could use heavy-duty noise-cancelling headphones. These Bose headphones are top of the line!

Pros

  • High-quality
  • On sale
  • Noise-cancelling
$279.00
Get it
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box
Amazon
This Amazon e-gift card is such a great gift for grads — no cap! Choose the price amount so that the recipients can hand-pick their presents.

Pros

  • Customizable
  • Specialty graduation gift box
  • Good for any graduate
$25.00
Get it

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Woman-Travel-Shot-Stock-Photo

10 Travel Shoes So Comfy, You Won’t Want to Take Them Off

Read article
post-memorial-day-deals

15 Post-Memorial Day Deals You Can Still Grab — If You Hurry!

Read article
best-bathing-suits-nordstrom-every-body-shape

13 Best Bathing Suits and Separates at Nordstrom for Every Body Shape

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!