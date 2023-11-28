Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are approaching, and while I usually struggle with finding the perfect gifts for my friends and loved ones, I know exactly what to get them this year: Comfy (and practical) clothing sets. After a hectic 2023, everyone in my life just wants one thing — to relax. And there’s no better way to achieve a total state of coziness than cuddling up in a chic pajama or loungewear set.

The great news is, you can order some of the best clothing sets with the click of a button. With that in mind, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite snug options (plus, some workout picks for the gym rat in your life) below. I won’t be surprised if you end up adding a few of these to your own wish list too!

Best Pajama Set Gifts

1. The Classic Pick: When you imagine picture-perfect pajama sets, something similar to the Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas probably comes to mind. We consider these best in class because of the sheer amount of colors and patterns (there’s 16 to choose from!), eco-conscious makeup and ultra-soft feel — just $75!

2. The Airy Option: Are you a hot sleeper? Same. I typically only wear shorts to bed, but I don’t feel overheated in these Cozy Earth pajamas because they’re made from breathable bamboo viscose (just like the brand’s cooling sheets) — just $148!

3. The Sleek Satin Set: There’s something about silk pajamas which just feels opulent. Slipping into this shorts set from Ekouaer pretty much guarantees a good night’s sleep — just $26!

4. The Perfect Summertime Pajamas: It may be winter, but anyone will be thrilled to unbox these summery Universal Standard PJs. The set features a flowy V-neck cami and shorts made from a cloud-like jersey material. Plus, the size-range is unmatched: These go up to 4XL — originally $88, now just $44!

5. The Coziest PJs: Cold weather and flannel go hand in hand. We promise that anyone who puts on this flannel Heartnice pajama set will never want to take it off — just $34!

Best Loungewear Set Gifts

6. WFH Uniform: Sure, Ugg makes the most comfortable winter boots, but did you know they also make plush loungewear? The Gable Brushed Drawstring Pullover & Joggers Lounge Set is at the top of our holiday wish list this year. — just $98!

7. Quiet Luxury at Its Finest: The fashionista in your family doesn’t want to wear leggings to lounge around the house… what she really wants is this ANRABESS Sweater Set — just $53!

8. Errands, but Make it Fashionable: One of the best things about loungewear sets? They’re super versatile. You can wear this LILLUSORY Slim Fit Hooded Set to just chill around the house or while running errands for a cool and casual look — was $73, now just $53!

9. Mix-and-Match: This three-piece set from Open Edit comes with stretchy lounge pants, a form-fitting tank top and and a homey cardigan, making it ideal for both cooler temps when you want to snuggle up and hot days when you need to shed some layers — just $99!

10. Your New Favorite Item: Okay, while this onesie from House of CB technically isn’t a set, its wool design is just as comfy (if not comfier) than anything we’ve ever worn. We simply want to live in it — was $135, now just $89!

Best Workout Set Gifts

11. Sweat it Out: Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given this chic QQQ workout set a five-star rating for how comfortable, flattering and supportive it is — was $49, now just $30!

12. Flex on Them: This long-sleeve QINSEN set has all the makings of top-tier athletic wear. The material is sweat-wicking, it’s stretchy and it offers tummy control so you can feel confident when you’re up in gym just working on your fitness — just $38!

13. From Yoga to Brunch: FeelinGirl’s fashionable workout set is so cute, don’t be surprised if you catch us sporting it to pilates and brunch — just $40!

14. Look at that Price: Despite having such a low price, this ONLYSHE workout set does not skimp on quality. We’ll take five — just $18!

15. Everything You Need: For those who don’t want to just wear a sports bra as a top, this three-piece set from Ibtom Castle comes with shorts, a bra and a top — was $20, now just $17!

