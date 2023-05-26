The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Deals for Women — Starting at $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Swimsuit shopping! It’s a polarizing experience, even within our own minds. We love cute swimsuits and getting excited for summer fun, but finding a swimsuit you feel confident in — especially at an affordable price — can be tricky.
Luckily, we have lots of Memorial Day sales to shop this weekend, just in time for the start of pool parties and beach trips. Below, we’ll link you to our favorite swimsuit deals online right now. Claim your faves quickly!
One-Pieces
Cupshe Cutout Criss-Cross One-Piece Bathing Suit
The monokini of your dreams!
Ekouaer One-Piece Bathing Suit
Botanical beauty!
Hilor Hollow One-Piece Bathing Suit
One of Amazon’s most popular and most flattering styles!
Everlane V-Neck One-Piece
Sleek, simple, timeless!
Lulus On the Yacht Knotted One-Piece Swimsuit
Knot a bad deal!
Cupshe Wrap Col0r-Block Tie-Side Bathing Suit
A color-block classic!
Kona Sol Pucker Textured Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Pucker up!
Binlowis V-Neck Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
Fluttery and fabulous!
La Blanca Island Goddess Ruffle Plunge One-Piece
Well worth the splurge!
Hermoza Vanessa One-Piece Swimsuit
A one-shoulder wonder!
Two-Pieces
Mooslover One-Shoulder Two-Piece Swimsuit
Oh my, side tie!
American Trends Tankini Two-Piece Swimsuit
The most terrific tankini!
Dokotoo Bubble Sleeve Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit
Puff-sleeve perfection!
RxRxCoco Shirred Bandeau Bikini Two-Piece Swimsuit
Removable and adjustable straps!
Angerella Polka Dot Bikini Set
Vintage vibes!
Zaful Strapless Two-Piece Bandeau Bathing Suit
Goodbye, tan lines!
Dokotoo Striped Tassel Two-Piece Bikini Set
Pom pom party!
Tempt Me Two-Piece Sporty Bikini Set
Surfer girl chic!
MakeMeChic Long-Sleeve Two-Piece Bikini Set
Now this is how you do a swimsuit with sleeves!
Soly Hux Floral Print Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit
Flower power!
