The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Deals for Women — Starting at $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit shopping! It’s a polarizing experience, even within our own minds. We love cute swimsuits and getting excited for summer fun, but finding a swimsuit you feel confident in — especially at an affordable price — can be tricky.

Luckily, we have lots of Memorial Day sales to shop this weekend, just in time for the start of pool parties and beach trips. Below, we’ll link you to our favorite swimsuit deals online right now. Claim your faves quickly!

One-Pieces

Cupshe Cutout Criss-Cross One-Piece Bathing Suit

The monokini of your dreams!

Was $50On Sale: $31You Save 38%
Ekouaer One-Piece Bathing Suit

Botanical beauty!

Was $33On Sale: $25You Save 24%
Hilor Hollow One-Piece Bathing Suit

One of Amazon’s most popular and most flattering styles!

Was $45On Sale: $19You Save 58%
Everlane V-Neck One-Piece

Sleek, simple, timeless!

Was $70On Sale: $39You Save 44%
Lulus On the Yacht Knotted One-Piece Swimsuit

Knot a bad deal!

Was $58On Sale: $32You Save 45%
Use code MDW30

Cupshe Wrap Col0r-Block Tie-Side Bathing Suit

A color-block classic!

Was $50On Sale: $35You Save 30%
Kona Sol Pucker Textured Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Pucker up!

Was $40On Sale: $28You Save 30%
Binlowis V-Neck Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

Fluttery and fabulous!

Was $50On Sale: $30You Save 40%
La Blanca Island Goddess Ruffle Plunge One-Piece

Well worth the splurge!

Was $130On Sale: $95You Save 27%
Hermoza Vanessa One-Piece Swimsuit

A one-shoulder wonder!

Was $178On Sale: $160You Save 10%
Two-Pieces

Mooslover One-Shoulder Two-Piece Swimsuit

Oh my, side tie!

Was $22On Sale: $19You Save 14%
American Trends Tankini Two-Piece Swimsuit

The most terrific tankini!

Was $35On Sale: $31You Save 11%
Dokotoo Bubble Sleeve Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit

Puff-sleeve perfection!

Was $39On Sale: $30You Save 23%
RxRxCoco Shirred Bandeau Bikini Two-Piece Swimsuit

Removable and adjustable straps!

Was $33On Sale: $25You Save 24%
Angerella Polka Dot Bikini Set

Vintage vibes!

Was $46On Sale: $31You Save 33%
Zaful Strapless Two-Piece Bandeau Bathing Suit

Goodbye, tan lines!

Was $50On Sale: $29You Save 42%
Dokotoo Striped Tassel Two-Piece Bikini Set

Pom pom party!

Was $35On Sale: $28You Save 20%
Tempt Me Two-Piece Sporty Bikini Set

Surfer girl chic!

Was $36On Sale: $33You Save 8%
MakeMeChic Long-Sleeve Two-Piece Bikini Set

Now this is how you do a swimsuit with sleeves!

Was $33On Sale: $29You Save 12%
Soly Hux Floral Print Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit

Flower power!

Was $33On Sale: $27You Save 18%
