The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Deals for Women — Starting at $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit shopping! It’s a polarizing experience, even within our own minds. We love cute swimsuits and getting excited for summer fun, but finding a swimsuit you feel confident in — especially at an affordable price — can be tricky.

Luckily, we have lots of Memorial Day sales to shop this weekend, just in time for the start of pool parties and beach trips. Below, we’ll link you to our favorite swimsuit deals online right now. Claim your faves quickly!

One-Pieces

Cupshe Cutout Criss-Cross One-Piece Bathing Suit

The monokini of your dreams!

Was $50 On Sale: $31 You Save 38% See it!

Ekouaer One-Piece Bathing Suit

Botanical beauty!

Was $33 On Sale: $25 You Save 24% See it!

Hilor Hollow One-Piece Bathing Suit

One of Amazon’s most popular and most flattering styles!

Was $45 On Sale: $19 You Save 58% See it!

Everlane V-Neck One-Piece

Sleek, simple, timeless!

Was $70 On Sale: $39 You Save 44% See it!

Lulus On the Yacht Knotted One-Piece Swimsuit

Knot a bad deal!

Was $58 On Sale: $32 You Save 45% Use code MDW30

Cupshe Wrap Col0r-Block Tie-Side Bathing Suit

A color-block classic!

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See it!

Kona Sol Pucker Textured Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Pucker up!

Was $40 On Sale: $28 You Save 30% See it!

Binlowis V-Neck Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

Fluttery and fabulous!

Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

La Blanca Island Goddess Ruffle Plunge One-Piece

Well worth the splurge!

Was $130 On Sale: $95 You Save 27% See it!

Hermoza Vanessa One-Piece Swimsuit

A one-shoulder wonder!

Was $178 On Sale: $160 You Save 10% See it!

Two-Pieces

Mooslover One-Shoulder Two-Piece Swimsuit

Oh my, side tie!

Was $22 On Sale: $19 You Save 14% See it!

American Trends Tankini Two-Piece Swimsuit

The most terrific tankini!

Was $35 On Sale: $31 You Save 11% See it!

Dokotoo Bubble Sleeve Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit

Puff-sleeve perfection!

Was $39 On Sale: $30 You Save 23% See it!

RxRxCoco Shirred Bandeau Bikini Two-Piece Swimsuit

Removable and adjustable straps!

Was $33 On Sale: $25 You Save 24% See it!

Angerella Polka Dot Bikini Set

Vintage vibes!

Was $46 On Sale: $31 You Save 33% See it!

Zaful Strapless Two-Piece Bandeau Bathing Suit

Goodbye, tan lines!

Was $50 On Sale: $29 You Save 42% See it!

Dokotoo Striped Tassel Two-Piece Bikini Set

Pom pom party!

Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

Tempt Me Two-Piece Sporty Bikini Set

Surfer girl chic!

Was $36 On Sale: $33 You Save 8% See it!

MakeMeChic Long-Sleeve Two-Piece Bikini Set

Now this is how you do a swimsuit with sleeves!

Was $33 On Sale: $29 You Save 12% See it!

Soly Hux Floral Print Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit

Flower power!

Was $33 On Sale: $27 You Save 18% See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: