17 of the Best Push-Up Bras That Will Leave You Feeling Fabulous

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the market for a new push-up bra? Something that will leave you feeling confident in your figure and your outfit — without sacrificing comfort? No matter what type of bra we’re wearing, we don’t want to be thinking about how it feels all day. We want to forget it’s even there.

So we set out to find 17 push-up bras that deliver the best of style, function and comfort — and now we’re here to show it to you! We have regular bras, strapless bras and even backless bras that provide great lifts, so let’s get to them!

17 of the Best Push-Up Bras

Nude Push-Up Bras

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s simple, it’s sweet, it’s perfect for everyday life. This Wingslove push-up bra is a hit with shoppers too!

2. We Also Love: The scalloped trim on this convertible b.tempt’d by Wacoal bra from Nordstrom is just the right amount of detail to make Us seriously fall in love!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re a fan of a longline fit (and no underwire!), then give this DOBREVA push-up bra a shot. The little bit of lace is so pretty!

4. From Rihanna’s Line: This Savage X bra comes in multiple shades of nude, making it great for different skin tones!

Black Push-Up Bras

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This Maidenform bra has high ratings, fabulous support and maximum lift for “head-turning cleavage.” What more could we want from a push-up bra?

6. We Also Love: Okay, the price on this Auden bra from Target is just out of this world. Reviewers say they’re “never buying another Victoria’s Secret bra again”!

7. We Can’t Forget: You just can’t go wrong with a classic Calvin Klein bra. We love how you can convert the straps for racerback tops too!

8. Adjustable Cleavage: This corset-style FallSweet bra is not only gorgeous, but you can tie the ribbon yourself to add more or less cleavage!

9. Demi-Cup Bra: This Smart & Sexy demi bra is beautiful and even a little edgy. Even the straps are plush for comfort!

Colorful Push-Up Bras

10. Our Absolute Favorite: With red, pink and green versions, this Auden bra from Target will have your bra collection looking fun and colorful without breaking the bank!

11. We Also Love: This strappy little leopard print MotoRun bra works just as well for lounging as it does for wearing as a top with high-rise bottoms!

12. We Can’t Forget: Want to go really bold? How about trying out this rainbow gemstone Charmian bra top?

13. Violet Vibrance: We can’t get enough of the Fierce Violet shade of this Smart & Sexy bra. Can we get a whole outfit in this color, please?

Strapless and Backless Push-Up Bras

14. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re use to strapless bras having a sagging effect, then let this DOBREVA bra change your life. No silicone necessary!

15. We Also Love: If you thought a strapless push-up bra was cool enough, wait until you see this gorgeous Flyrt bra. It’s backless too, making it wearable with just about any top or dress!

16. We Can’t Forget: This lace-adorned Maidenform push-up bra from Target is strapless, but it comes with straps too so you can wear it multiple ways!

17. Last But Not Least: We wanted to give you one more backless option, so we’re keeping it simple with this queensecret adhesive bra. Such a handy option to have at the ready!

