Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

16 Best Fashion Essentials From the Macy’s Spring Sale

By
macys fashion deal
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time of year again. Days are getting longer and the sun is shining brighter all because spring has officially sprung. The changing seasons and blossoming flowers aren’t the only things we must look forward to courtesy of the solstice. Our favorite retailers are offering massive savings courtesy of springtime sales. Nordstrom, Amazon and Macy’s are all hosting massive saving events, slashing price tags on everything from travel necessities to fashionable finds.

Related: 13 Fashion Finds on Sale at Amazon and Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Spring

Have you been toying with the idea of a closet refresh this spring? If so, head over to Macy’s. The retailer has many trendy pieces on sale from classic brands like Steve Madden, Michael Kors and so many others. You can find classic spring staples and viral shoe trends for less with the code: SPRING. We’ve rounded up our favorite pieces below, so read ahead to check out our top picks!

Best Outerwear Deals

ON 34TH Women's Leather Moto Jacket, Created for Macy's
Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Moto jackets are a must during spring. They’re heavy enough to protect against brisk spring winds but light enough that you won’t work up a sweat when the sun’s out. This waist-length moto comes with chic zipper attachments on the sleeves and pockets for an edgy touch too!

Best Pants Deals

ANNE KLEIN Women's Mid-Rise Grace Pants
Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Since most of Us are back in the office, now’s the perfect time to stock up on warm-weather-friendly workwear essentials. These Anne Klein mid-rise trousers are cute and functional. Are you leading an upcoming meeting? Team these trousers with a collared blouse, a blazer and heels for a sophisticated look. Want to dress it down? Pair it with a graphic T-shirt, a leather jacket and Mary Janes.

Best Top Deals

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Women's Feather Trim Satin Blouse
Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Spring is the ultimate time to debut over-the-top ensembles. This feathery Michael Kors blouse is the perfect addition for fashionistas who love to make statements with eye-catching tops.

Best Shoe Deals

I.N.C. INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Jadis Square Toe Ballet Flats
Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve scrolled through TikTok recently, you’ve probably noticed your favorite celebs and influencers wearing ballet flats with nets and rhinestones. The designer option A-listers love comes with a $1,200 price tag, thankfully, these square-toe ballet flats are on sale for just $47!

Related: Paige DeSorbo Chats With Us About Her Top Amazon Big Spring Sale Picks

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Two-Piece Set Just Dropped and Will Sell Out — 20% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!