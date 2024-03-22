Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s that time of year again. Days are getting longer and the sun is shining brighter all because spring has officially sprung. The changing seasons and blossoming flowers aren’t the only things we must look forward to courtesy of the solstice. Our favorite retailers are offering massive savings courtesy of springtime sales. Nordstrom, Amazon and Macy’s are all hosting massive saving events, slashing price tags on everything from travel necessities to fashionable finds.
Have you been toying with the idea of a closet refresh this spring? If so, head over to Macy’s. The retailer has many trendy pieces on sale from classic brands like Steve Madden, Michael Kors and so many others. You can find classic spring staples and viral shoe trends for less with the code: SPRING. We’ve rounded up our favorite pieces below, so read ahead to check out our top picks!
Best Outerwear Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Moto jackets are a must during spring. They’re heavy enough to protect against brisk spring winds but light enough that you won’t work up a sweat when the sun’s out. This waist-length moto comes with chic zipper attachments on the sleeves and pockets for an edgy touch too!
- LEVI’S Faux-Leather Belted Hem Moto Jacket — originally $120, now just $84!
- LONDON FOG Hooded Double-Breasted Trench Coat— originally $220, now just $140!
- ADIDAS 3-Stripe Tricot Track Jacket, XS-4X— originally $55, now just $41!
Best Pants Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Since most of Us are back in the office, now’s the perfect time to stock up on warm-weather-friendly workwear essentials. These Anne Klein mid-rise trousers are cute and functional. Are you leading an upcoming meeting? Team these trousers with a collared blouse, a blazer and heels for a sophisticated look. Want to dress it down? Pair it with a graphic T-shirt, a leather jacket and Mary Janes.
- Style & Co. Drawstring Capri Pants — originally $40, now just $25!
- On 34th Cargo Jeans — originally $60, now just $42!
- Levi’s Utility Pants — originally $70, now just49!
Best Top Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Spring is the ultimate time to debut over-the-top ensembles. This feathery Michael Kors blouse is the perfect addition for fashionistas who love to make statements with eye-catching tops.
- Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Button-Front Shirt — originally $48, now just $31!
- I.N.C. International Concepts Mesh Crewneck Top — originally $40, now just $23!
- I.N.C. International Concepts Printed Mesh Top — originally $50, now just $15!
Best Shoe Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve scrolled through TikTok recently, you’ve probably noticed your favorite celebs and influencers wearing ballet flats with nets and rhinestones. The designer option A-listers love comes with a $1,200 price tag, thankfully, these square-toe ballet flats are on sale for just $47!
- Steve Madden Masin Slip-On Buckle Clog Flats — originally $99, now just $79!
- Nike Air Max Excee Casual Sneakers from Finish Line — originally $95, now just $65!
- Michael Kors Alina Flex Sling-back Pumps — originally $115, now just $86!