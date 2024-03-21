Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here, and it’s finally time to swap out our closets and reintroduce our warm-weather pieces. Whether it’s functional slide sandals or crochet tops, you should show some skin and feel the breeze as the sun shines. If you need to refresh your wardrobe or don’t know where to start, we have you covered! Amazon and Nordstrom are both having spring sales this week and between the two, you can find all of your warm weather needs with a huge discount.

From flowy bottoms to flouncy dresses, there is a new spring essential that will match your sartorial aesthetic without breaking the bank. With that in mind, we rounded up 13 fashion finds on sale that are perfect for spring — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Knit Queen: This crochet short-sleeve top is an affordable way to try the popular crochet trend, and it’s a supremely versatile piece — was $28, now just $20!

2. Everyday Essential: If you need a simple top to wear this spring, this ribbed knit slim fit top will be a closet staple — was $27, now just $22!

3. Crop It Out: For those who like to show a little skin, this blouson crop top is ideal for catching a breeze — was $35, now just $25!

Bottoms

4. Wide and In Charge: Slip on these wide-leg trousers for a comfy and flowy vibe that works well with any top — was $30, now just $25!

5. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and these Lee slim-fit skinny jeans will help sculpt and lift your figure — was $43, now just $35!

Dresses

6. ’80s Nostalgia: This metallic print tie waist long-sleeve maxi dress feels like a more modern version of something the ladies would’ve worn on The Golden Girls — was $160, now just $100!

7. This tiered maxi tent dress is super breezy and has a relaxed vibe to it — was $60, now just $42!

8. Boudoir Realness: If you’re still in love with the slip dress trend, grab this V-neck midi slip dress while it’s on sale— was $50, now just $38!

9. Cutout Edge: Sometimes, a cutout can enhance a look or outfit. This cutout poplin midi dress will do just that — was $70, now just $56!

10. Twisted Twist: For those upcoming formal moments this spring, this twisted front bodycon dress will keep you feeling cool, calm and collected — was $47, now just $30!

Shoes

11. Slip ‘N Slide: These sporty slide sandals are functional and chic — was $198, now just $129!

12. Sporty Elegance: For those who need a neutral white sneaker, grab these Tory Burch kicks — they will coordinate with any aesthetic or color palette — was $198, now just $129!

13. Kitten Energy: Team these kitten heel pumps with a flouncy, flirty dress for an elevated spring ensemble — was $140, now just $100!