Fact: It can be hard to find the motivation to work out in the summer months. It’s hot outside, so we tend to sweat more than we normally would throughout the remainder of the year. We’re sure you can relate! Even if you do go to an air-conditioned gym, stepping back outside once your workout is complete certainly isn’t a pleasant feeling.

That said, we can’t let a little sunshine spoil our dedicated regimen — so it’s all about selecting the proper moisture and sweat-wicking materials to stay cool and dry. At the moment, there are tons of affordable pieces up for grabs on Amazon, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best for you to shop below. Read on to save big!

Workout Tops

1. This ribbed full-length tank top from ATTRACO is a solid staple, and it gets bonus points for having a bra built into it — snag this bestseller for $24!

2. If you prefer a looser top, this muscle-style tank from Dragon Fit has a sleek fit and is made from a fantastic cooling fabric — get it for $19!

3. Stay on trend by picking up this Champion crop tank top which has flattering drawstring ruching on the sides — it’s yours for $26!

4. This long-sleeve Coolibar half-zip top has UPF 50+ built into the fabric for excellent sun protection — get it for $90!

5. Make your workouts as comfortable as possible in this lightweight Hibelle tank top which has a bra built into it — starting at $22!

6. If you’re looking to stock up on some basic workout tops, you won’t find a better value than this BALENNZ T-Shirt 5-pack — only $34!

Workout Shorts

7. These biker shorts from G4Free can keep you cool and dry and have multiple inseam lengths to choose from — starting at $14!

8. Shoppers say these CRZ YOGA shorts are beyond comfortable and compare them to much more expensive pairs from high-end brands — only $28!

9. Shoppers also say these simple adidas shorts have a fabulous fit and love the different sizes and lengths to choose from — starting at $16!

10. These BALEAF shorts have an amazing wide waistband to you some seriously slimming tummy control — starting at $25!

11. We’re in love with the retro vibes of these Champion shorts — they’re made from super high-quality material as well — starting at $18!

12. Double-layered shorts, like this pair from Nautica, are a great option if you want to ensure you’ll stay dry and prevent uncomfortable chafing — starting at $24!

13. Take your pick from four different inseam lengths with these basic-yet-sturdy biker shorts from Leggings Depot — starting at $8!

Workout Leggings

14. These ODODOS leggings have a shorter capri length and they’re made from a moisture-wicking ribbed material — starting at $22!

15. Reviewers say these leggings from Sage Activewear are a strong basic, plus you can’t beat their affordable price — starting at $11!

16. These leggings from 90 Degree By Reflex have the ultimate high-waist waistband to give you incredible tummy control — only $25!

17. What we love most about these ODODOS leggings is the crossover V-shape at the waistband that’s particularly slimming for the waist — starting at $22!

