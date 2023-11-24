Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about time to scoop up a new purse or pair of shoes you didn’t even know you needed. Whether you’re looking for something specific or just want to browse, Tory Burch has got you covered!

We’re always astounded by the unique style of each item which stuns with an understated flare. With an endless variety of colors, styles, materials and sizes, you’re guaranteed to find a solid addition to your closet. And let’s be real: nothing feels better than rocking a beautiful designer bag which doesn’t hurt your bank account thanks to a markdown!

Today, you can get up to 50% off and 30% off select items when you spend $250 or more. No dilly-dallying though, because this deal only goes until Sunday, November 26. But be sure to check back on Cyber Monday, as new deals will likely be live!

In the meantime, we found some of the best items so you don’t have to. You may have even seen some of these bold pieces during New York Fashion Week! So get ready to strut your stuff, stock your cart and say goodbye to buyers’ remorse with these unreal deals!

This Convertible Shoulder Bag

This beautiful shoulder bag serves sophisticated-yet-playful energy. The gold strap and logo would pair perfectly with some gold hoops and a black sweater. Great for a night out or brunch with the girls!

See it: Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $598) for just $336 at Tory Burch!

This Mini Tote

We all need a mini tote bag for essentials. This leather option is an excellent companion for your day-to-day adventures. It’s made with soft (not stiff) material and has a removable crossbody strap, making it a very versatile addition to any ensemble.

See it: Get the Mini Perry Tote (originally $298) for just $140 at Tory Burch!

This Bucket Bag

Look no further for an ultra-stylish bucket bag. A diamond pintuck pattern adds a fun twist, while the drawstring closure keeps it functional. With this bag, it’s all love.

See it: Get the Large Fleming Soft Bucket Bag (originally $598) for just $419 at Tory Burch!

This Pair of Leather Ankle Boots

Black leather boots are a winter fashion staple. But just because they’re a staple doesn’t mean they have to be boring: Tory Burch kicks ‘em up a notch with a fancy gold wrap around the heel. The season is just getting started, so it’s the perfect time to get a pair!

See it: Get the Leather Ankle Boot (originally $478) for just $335 at Tory Burch!

This Stackable Bracelet

Classic and elegant, it’s hard to think of something this wouldn’t go with. It will look incredible stacked with a watch, however it also appears beautifully delicate worn alone. The design comes on earrings too, so check those out if you want a set!

See it: Get the Kira 7MM Bracelet (originally $178) for just $125 at Tory Burch!

This Pair of Eleanor Slides

For lounging around the house with leggings and a hoodie, a tropical vacation or wearing daily if you live somewhere warm, slides are a must. Bonus: these leather slides have a cushioned patent footbed for optimal comfort!

See it: Get the Eleanor Slide (originally $298) for just $105 at Tory Burch!

This Large Tote

The deal on this bag almost seems too good to be true. Features include soft and scratch-resistant leather, a cotton herringbone lining, adjustable top handles and loads of pockets. A 4.9 out of 5 star rating speaks for itself!

See it: Get the Emerson Large Double Zip Tote (originally $548) for just $175 at Tory Burch!

These Trendy Miller Sandals

Low heels are the ideal compromise for those of Us who need to wear heels, but simply can’t do five-inch pumps. This signature sandal with glimmers of ‘90s style will leave you actually excited to wear heels!

See it: Get the Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal (originally $298) for just $209 at Tory Burch!

This Ultra-Chic Wallet

The word wallet may typically conjure up images of your dad’s rugged old billfold, but this Tory Burch beauty allows you to stash your cash and cards in style. (Sorry, dad!)

See it: Get the Fleming Soft Powder-Coated Chain Wallet (originally $448) for just $359 at Tory Burch!

These Sleek Shoes

Who knew you could work with such cute kicks? Ergonomic soles, a molded foam footbed and deep ankle scoops make these a fan-favorite. Oh, and if you’re thinking of becoming a runner to justify this purchase, you are not alone!

See it: Get the Good Luck Trainer (originally $278) for just $195 at Tory Burch!

