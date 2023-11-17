Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you taken a stroll through your favorite retailer’s website lately? If you’ve searched for winter-friendly fashion or looked up holiday stocking stuffers, you may have noticed exclusive sales leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These pre-holiday savings events are slashing price tags and delivering huge discounts in the process. Right now, Tory Burch is offering up to 50% off the most fashionable designer bags and shoes!

That’s right! You can get a head start by scoring trendy bucket bags, comfy trainers and office-approved totes for a fraction of their typical cost. How amazing is that? This sale may end soon, so prep your debit cards accordingly. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks from the holiday savings event below!

Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag

If you’re a fashionista who lives by the “less is more” mantra, you’ll love this shoulder bag. This sleek, cloud blue bag features vibrant diamond quilting and smooth leather which feels buttery-soft.

Was $598 You Save 25% On Sale: $449 See it!

Virginia Bucket Bag

Black handbags are so versatile! This lightweight bucket bag is ideal for everyday wear.

Was $248 You Save 32% On Sale: $169 See it

Perrine Heel Mule

Mules are all the rage right now! These classic loafers pair a masculine silhouette with dainty feminine details for a super trendy mashup.

Was $368 You Save 57% On Sale: $159 See it!

Banana Heel Buckle Boot

These aren’t your average black boots! Crafted in softened leather with a subtle shine, these mid-length boots feature a distinctive curved heel that’s so chic!

Was $648 You Save 54% On Sale: $299 See it!

Fleming Soft Belt Bag

No street-style outfit is complete without a bucket bag. This fashion essential is made from soft leather and features oversized diamond quilting, an embossed bombé double ‘T’, and a braided brushed gold chain.

Was $328 You Save 30% On Sale: $230 See it!

Ella Tote Bag

Large tote bags reign supreme! This lightweight tote is made from durable recycled nylon and features an interior laptop pocket.

Was $248 You Save 40% On Sale: $149 See it!

Good Luck Trainer

These comfy trainers live up to their name! Every day in these comfortable sneakers will bring you good luck — or at least a good outfit.!

Was $278 You Save 30% On Sale: $195 See it!

Other picks we love:

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Event here, and explore everything else at Tory Burch here!

