5 Trendy Tory Burch Must-Haves That Are Up to 40% Off

Now that fall is in full swing, many of our favorite retailers are dropping red-hot pieces for the new season. From outerwear, to jewelry and footwear, there’s nothing like packing your closet with functional pieces to keep you warm and fashionable all autumn. ‘Tis the season for fun-filled activities with your friends and family, so showing up and showing out in the trendiest items is a must.
If you’re looking for new pieces at a discount, you should head directly to Tory Burch. The forever-favorite fashion brand is now offering up to 40% off on new styles, including handbags, shoes and more. Read on for the style scoop!
Tory Burch Jacquard Viscose Cardigan
You’ll be dressed to impress when you show up to your next business meeting in this classic cardigan. This sweater will look fabulous styled with chic trousers or toned down with jeans!
Tory Burch Roxanne Fluted Bead Hoop Earring
Whether you’re a fan of minimalism and quiet luxury or live for a street style aesthetic, you can never go wrong with a pair of gold hoops. These earrings feature a beaded accent which provides a more sophisticated flair.
Tory Burch Virginia Bucket Bag
Bucket bags are a happy medium between micro mini bags and large totes. This all-black bucket bag features silver hardware which will glisten in the sunlight.
Tory Burch Georgia Ballet Flats
ICYMI: ballet flats are all the rage this fall. You can put your best foot forward at any event on the horizon in these super-comfy flats.
Tory Burch Cotton Poplin Tunic
If you’re looking for a chic and fashionable way to stay warm this fall, add this cream tunic to your rotation ASAP. The deep V-neck and black piping help this cozy piece stand out!
