Find Out the Tiny Touch That Makes This Trendy Workout Top a Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Activewear is having a major moment, and it shows no signs of slowing down. These days, we’re all about putting effort into finding cute sets to work out in — no more baggy tees and ill-fitting shorts! A fashion-forward ensemble provides even more motivation to get fit, and we seriously need that right now.

So, what’s next on our shopping list? This long-sleeve crop top from Bestisun. It may have a simple style, but it offers a major upgrade: The thumb loops on the sleeves. This look is modern, sporty and too adorable to resist!

Get the Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Cropped Sweatshirt for Women for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.



The length of this shirt hits right at the top of the waist, and is most appropriately paired with your favorite high-waisted leggings. It has a loose fit and is made from a comfortable material that’s ideal for working out or lounging. The thumb loops give this top an athletic edge that makes you look like a boss when you hit the gym — and we love that!

This top is currently available in a whopping 20 colors, and the wide range of options is truly impressive! You can find a shade that will perfectly match any pair of leggings you already own, which is a plus. Coordination is key when it comes to fitness fashion!

Get the Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Cropped Sweatshirt for Women for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

As mentioned, this is a great workout top, but there’s no reason to limit it to the gym or yoga studio. You can wear it with high-waisted jeans or sweats on casual days, and some shoppers even claim they have styled it for a girls’ night out. If that doesn’t speak to its versatility, then we don’t know what does!

See it: Get the Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Cropped Sweatshirt for Women for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Bestisun and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!