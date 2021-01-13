This Fitted Turtleneck Sweater Can Automatically Make Any Outfit Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to clothes shopping, it can be hard to find the in betweens. If you’re looking for something not so basic that it has no style value but not so flashy that its versatility goes down the drain, well, you might be left looking for a long time. It’s not like “not too basic but not too flashy” is something on the “filter” menu of clothing brands’ sites.

That’s why when we do find something that perfectly fits that elusive category, we know we need to share it. The piece we found this time hit the nail on the head. It’s solid and extremely versatile, but it has just the right types of details to make it an instant upgrade to your outfits. It can be worn for so many different occasions too!

Get the PrettyGuide Ribbed Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater (originally up to $45) now starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This turtleneck sweater is highly reviewed for a reason. Even just on a simple level, it’s made of a very soft, stretchy material. It’s fitted, but it isn’t thin or flimsy. It looks lightweight, but it’s warm enough to carry you through cold winter days. Its fitted silhouette makes it great for layering underneath other pieces too!

This pullover adds a little extra visual interest with vertical ribbing throughout, including on the turtle neckline. It takes it up another notch though, narrowing the ribbing to form sleeve cuffs as well as a wide, banded hem look. This detail is flattering and is yet another thing that demonstrates why this sweater stands out and makes a statement with its simplicity!

Get the PrettyGuide Ribbed Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater (originally up to $45) now starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

So, let’s think about this sweater in action. It’s ready to go any which way. Keep it professional by layering a longline blazer on top of it and tucking it into a pair of slim trousers. Going more casual? Swap the blazer out for a sherpa-lined denim jacket, or even a moto jacket, and trade the trousers for distressed jeans.

Want to dress it up a bit for a nice dinner? Tuck the bottom of the hem into a skirt, either fitted or flared, and accessorize by layering a necklace (or a few) over the neckline. Heels are a go too!

Get the PrettyGuide Ribbed Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater (originally up to $45) now starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from PrettyGuide here and see other pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!