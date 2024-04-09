Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, dear reader, but when I find a new product that checks off all the boxes (comfort, fit, affordability) then I have to get it in multiples. I can’t count how many times I’ve purchased one fashion essential and loved it so much that I circled back to buy it in multiple colors. There’s just something comforting about knowing that I have high-quality items to mix and match with each other without worrying about how it’ll fit or if I’d like it.

Related: These Platform Dr. Martens Sandals Are 15% Off at Zappos We’re so excited for spring because it means we can pull our sandals out from the back of our closets! Whether you prefer strappy variations or flat designs, sandals are a versatile category of footwear that is a necessity during the warmer months. Are you looking for a funky, fun footwear option? We found the […]

Now that I’m resetting my wardrobe for spring, I’ve been taking my talents to Amazon to figure out what aesthetic I plan to wear now that the weather is warming up. Frilly shirts and flowy pants top the list of fashion items I’ve already stocked up on so finally on to footwear. I’ve already snagged cozy sneakers in a spring-approved colorway, so I’m on the hunt for comfy open-toe shoes.

Get the Joomra Pillow Slides for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

After searching through pages of sandals, flip-flops and slippers, I came across the bestselling Joomra Pillow Slides and instantly added them to my cart. The slip-on slides are made of lightweight and breathable fabric. They feature a pillow-soft seep cup and a roomy toe box that wraps around the whole foot. I love that the fabric is lightweight because I won’t have to worry about it digging into the skin just below my toes. Best of all? I’m super clumsy, so the anti-slip textured sole was an immediate draw.

These bestsellers come in 24 different shades. I don’t know what it is, but I’ve been loving shades of green all year, so that was the first color I snagged. After checking out the rest of the shade range, I added the khaki and army green styles to my cart for a little more versatility.

I felt confident in my decision to buy these slides after checking out the customer reviews. These slides have over 24,000 perfect five-star reviews, so I knew I was in for a treat. “They have become my favorite go to shoes,” one shopper began. “I walk my dog in them, I run my errands in them, and the little charms are amazing,” they shared. Another reviewer agreed. “These are incredibly comfortable. I was really surprised. They feel like I’m walking on a soft mat. Your foot sinks right in. They are really wide but it compliments your foot well. [They provide] all-around support.”

I can’t wait to test out these new slides. If you’re thinking of upgrading your footwear collection this spring, be sure to shop these bestsellers.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Joomra Pillow Slides for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change.