Bethenny Frankel Reviewed These Vitamin C Drops in a Recent TikTok

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has added another title to her ever-growing resume — beauty expert! If you pop over to her TikTok page, she regularly shares beauty and skincare recommendations with her followers — and the mega-entrepreneur uses a surprisingly wide range of products.

You may expect the 51-year-old to only shop high-end brands, but she highlights a ton of more affordable picks as well. One recent recommendation is a topical vitamin C treatment which costs just $18 — talk about a major steal. When we read more about what makes this product special, we became convinced that it’s a must-have!

Get the INDEED LABS Vitamin C Brightening Drops for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

When Frankel featured the INDEED LABS Vitamin C Brightening Drops on her TikTok, she described it as having “more like a serum texture,” and noted it’s perfect “if you’re looking for a serum that’s hydrating.” This treatment is powered by a specific vitamin C blend that helps to make your complexion appear brighter and more radiant, plus add a slew of other benefits into the mix. It may also help smooth out wrinkles and prevent premature aging, not to mention improve hydration and skin firmness thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid!

Shoppers report that these drops are lightweight and claim the product “soaks in quickly.” You only need about one or two drops to get the job done, and you can apply it in the morning or at night after cleansing the skin. You can follow up with other serums and moisturizers that you regularly use or leave as is, though we would definitely recommend using an SPF if you plan on spending time outside. In all of Frankel’s social media posts, she looks like she’s absolutely glowing, especially in her makeup-free snaps — and this serum may be just one of the reasons why. We can’t wait to find out!

