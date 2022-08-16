9 Skincare Products That Could Help De-Puff Your Face — Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know those days when you wake up and your face and under-eye bags are puffed up like marshmallows or balloons? Maybe it’s from allergies, a rough sleep, shedding some tears or eating salty foods just before bed. Regardless of the reason, we know we always want to de-puff as quickly as possible!

Luckily, there are many skincare tools and products out there specifically meant to help with de-puffing your face and eye area. We’re going to highlight our nine affordable faves on Amazon below!

This Cold Roller

This cold therapy roller is one of the most popular picks on Amazon. Stick the roller head in the freezer for a while, then pop it back onto the handle and gently massage all over your face to cool down any swollen spots!

Get the ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ice Roller

Of course, you can also use actual ice instead! A tool like this is great because you don’t have to touch the ice itself with your fingers, and the silicone mold freezes the ice into the perfect shape. This method has been blowing up lately!

Get the PASNOWFU Ice Face Roller starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Eye Gel

Our under-eye area is usually the first to show signs of puffiness, so having a cooling eye treatment at the ready is a must. This eye gel is made with ash bark and niacinamide to help reduce signs of puffiness, and it has a metal tip that you can roll directly over the skin for immediate relief!

Get the Fieldtrip Eyeland Retreat Cooling Eye Gel for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Face Globes

Ice globes are another type of skincare tool that’s had a major boost in popularity over the past couple of years. These glitter-infused globes are pretty and made with non-toxic antifreeze liquid. Use them to massage your face and encourage lymphatic drainage!

Get the MonétBeauty Ice Globes for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gua Sha

Oh, how we love a gua sha! This heart-shaped crystal tool is made of genuine rose quartz and can seriously help “scrape” away any puffiness. It’s also great for relieving jaw tension and more!

Get the DEAYOKA Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool (originally $20) for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Jade Roller

Can’t go wrong with the classics! Just a few minutes with this jade roller and you could look and feel totally refreshed. Definitely try sticking it in the fridge for a few minutes before use!

Get the Ocin Jade Roller for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Vibrating Beauty Bar

This golden massage tool is designed to produce about 6,000 vibrations per minute to help seriously stimulate the skin as you roll the narrow bar around your face!

Get the Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager (originally $20) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ice Pack Mask

If the cold never bothered you anyway, this cold compress face mask is for you. The flexible gel beads will lie comfortably around your facial contours, providing a quick zap of anti-puff power!

Get the Cold Face Mask Ice Pack (originally $19) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cucumber Eye Pads

Instead of wasting actual cucumbers, try these cucumber-infused eye pads. Each jar comes with 36, so whenever your eyes need a pick-me-up, grab a pair and relax for 10 minutes as they work their magic!

Get the Fran Wilson Nourish My Eyes Cucumber Eye Pads for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more skincare at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!