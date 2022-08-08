This Is Kyle Richards’ Chosen Primer for an ‘Overall Glow’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If our skin isn’t glowing, we don’t want it! That’s basically been our skincare and makeup motto for the past handful of years. The best glow comes from both prep and glam — not just one or the other. That’s why we especially love illuminating makeup products that nurture our skin as they add on the radiance!

Primers can be great examples, as they’re that meeting point where skincare and makeup come together, going on right after sunscreen and just before foundation. It can be hard to find a good primer that works for you though. That’s why we’re going with Kyle Richards’ pick. We trust her recommendations completely!

Get the AmazingCosmetics Illuminate Primer and Highlighter for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards has done a handful of Amazon Live videos, and we always go back and reference them over and over again for top-tier, affordable finds. In her February Beauty Haul, featuring her personal makeup bag picks, she included this primer. “It just gives you an overall glow to your face, and it’s a great product,” the Real Housewives star said. We were already convinced, but we still looked into the details to find out just what makes it so great!

This primer is infused with vitamins and botanicals, so it’s designed to act as anti-aging skincare while also helping your makeup stay put. Its star ingredient is daisy extract, which is a beloved ingredient for blocking the formation of dark spots in a natural way. It’s also rich in antioxidants, carries a high concentration of exfoliating acids, encourages skin tissue repair and has antiseptic properties!

Because of the brightening properties of this primer, it can be worn two ways. Either apply a dime-size amount all over your face before makeup, or layer it over makeup as a highlighter, targeting areas like cheekbones and brow bones. There are three shades you can choose from as well to suit your skin tone or preferred style: Glow, Bronze and Rose!

So, what do you say? Shall we start setting up our makeup bags to look a little more like Richards’? We know we’re in!

