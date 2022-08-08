Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New and improved! Elevate your beauty game with Merit’s no. 1 bestselling beauty product, The Minimalist. Makeup shouldn’t feel like a marathon with as many steps as your skincare routine! We don’t have time for that. Streamline your strategy with this multi-purpose product that takes the place of your foundation and concealer. Redesigned with 1.7 times more product than before for the same price, The Minimalist gives you maximum reward.

Think about it: How long does it take to apply primer, foundation, concealer and contour when you’re getting ready to go out? Skip all those steps and just use The Minimalist instead! Back in stock with 20 shades and new packaging, this formula is bigger and better than ever. Keep scrolling to find out why this Perfecting Complexion Stick belongs in your makeup bag.

Get The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick for just $38 at Merit!

Nail the natural makeup look with The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick from Merit. This versatile beauty product delivers light-to-medium coverage with a simple swipe of the stick. Buildable and breathable, this bestseller is perfect for touch-ups on the go. Conceal blemishes or cover your whole face as a foundation substitute!

Clean, vegan and cruelty-free, this Perfecting Complexion Stick does not contain any acne-triggering ingredients. In fact, the fatty acids add hydration and moisture while the sea daffodil extract helps reduce the appearance of dark spots. Such a fabulous formula!

Get The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick for just $38 at Merit!

Shoppers are so satisfied with this upgraded version of their favorite Merit product. Just read these rave reviews!

“LOOOOOVVVVED IT!! It’s perfect for me on days that I want my natural skin to shine and I need to just cover quick blemishes, my redness and my under eyes. Blends soooo easy and leaves your skin looking like skin!”

“I used to wear a full face of foundation, and at age 46, it was looking heavy and aging me. I decided to try a no foundation routine using Merit. I use it under my eyes and in the corners of my nose. It’s absolutely wonderful!!! My hubby says my makeup has never looked better!”

“Shade matches perfect, finish looks fresh and blends into skin well. Less is more with this tool—it’s between concealer and foundation.”

“Love this stick to cover up and to contour and bronze! It’s so easy to use and it blends beautifully! It stays on all day!”

“The Minimalist is oh so so handy. I can just run it across my face and call it a day. The pigmentation is so nice. It’s just perfect. I love the finished result and it’s ability to conceal and correct my small little imperfections.”

Take your makeup routine to the max with The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick.

See it! Get The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick for just $38 at Merit!

Not for you? Shop all other products from Merit here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!