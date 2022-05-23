Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skin tints are very much taking off lately. They’ve been around, but their popularity seems to be soaring, with more brands coming out with new options for Us to try. The only problem with having so many different products to choose from? Not knowing where to start — or struggling to find the best one!

We’re here to help you out…with the help of Kristen Bell, of course. The Frozen actress’ skin always looks stunning, but the truth is, she struggles with redness like so many of the rest of us. That’s why we were so thrilled when she revealed her everyday skincare and makeup routine and introduced fans to all of her favorite products!

Get the Saie Slip Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Tinted Moisturizer for just $35! Subscribe to save 10%!

In late 2021, Bell shot a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, revealing the products she uses every day for a clear, calm complexion. We were pumped to see a tinted moisturizer make an appearance! “Daytime look. Every day, daytime, I use a tinted moisturizer,” she said, holding her Saie Slip Tint up to the camera, “and I use two squirts because it’s really, really light.” She then applied it all over her face with her hands so we could see it in action.

This tinted moisturizer is a bestseller, an award winner and a total cult-favorite. If you’re all over beauty Instagram and TikTok, this probably isn’t your first time hearing about it! It’s makeup that doubles as skincare in multiple ways. For example, it has 100% mineral zinc-oxide SPF 35 protection — a huge plus for Bell, who says that “life wouldn’t be life without SPF.” Mineral sunscreen is a clean, great pick for sensitive skin too, so we can see why this works so well for her!

Get the Saie Slip Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Tinted Moisturizer for just $35! Subscribe to save 10%!

This skin tint is also infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, licorice root extract to brighten and refine and pansy flower to fight free radicals via antioxidants. It also happens to be fragrance-free, paraben-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free. No worries — just a glowy, dewy finish with gorgeous, natural coverage!

This tinted moisturizer, which comes in a recyclable tube, has over 1,500 reviews so far, and shoppers are saying they’re “buying a life supply.” They say it’s their “absolute favorite tinted moisturizer ever” and that it makes their skin feel “fabulous.” They’re reporting that it “goes on evenly and smooth, like butter” and that it “really does last all day.” As one reviewer put it, “​​Finally, a perfect product that lives up to promises!” Yes, please!

Get the Saie Slip Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Tinted Moisturizer for just $35! Subscribe to save 10%!

Looking for more? Grab one of Bell’s other faves, the Sun Melt Cream-Balm Bronzer, here! Shop all of Saie’s current bestsellers here!

Want more product recommendations? Shop some of our other favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!