There are a few things that Bethenny Frankel always travels with. In a recent TikTok, the business mogul revealed that she never leaves for a trip without a few select items — including cuticle oil, perfume, calming supplements and perhaps the most important, hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer seems like a no-brainer. It’s smart for everyone to carry around, but there are some that are levels above the others. In today’s day and age, there’s no point in grabbing a nauseating bacteria-fighting gel that smells like straight alcohol when there are better options that smells divine and don’t dry out your hands. At least, Frankel sure thinks so, which is why she can’t live without the Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray.

In the quick video, Frankel showcases the Blue Sandalwood-scented power mist (one of my personal faves). Beyond the uplifting scent, though, she mentions that the shape makes it super easy to slip in and out of your travel bag. “I just really really love this,” she says.

Get a 3-Pack of the Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray for $30 on Amazon!

Unsurprisingly, Frankel isn’t the only fan of this innovative germ-buster. Thousands of Amazon shoppers adore it because of the convenient shape, fun spritzer and mood-boosting scents that completely elevate how it feels to use hand sanitizer. There are dozens of fragrances to choose from, ranging from Rainwater and Beach Coco to Mint, Aloe, Watermelon and even an unscented version for those with sensitive noses. The flat bottle will also keep you germ-free for months — each container has 500 spritzes so you won’t need to constantly re-up. It’s truly the little things.

Speaking of the little things, shoppers really value one small design detail in particular. “One of the things I appreciate most about them is that they’re not filled with glitter and color like some other hand sanitizers on the market,” one Amazon reviewer says. “The compact design makes it incredibly convenient to carry in my bag or pocket, ensuring that I always have it on hand whenever I need it. Plus, the formula is fast-drying and non-sticky, leaving my hands feeling fresh and moisturized. If you’re looking for a reliable hand sanitizer that combines efficiency, convenience, and a glitter-free experience, look no further than Touchland Spray Hand Sanitizer. It’s a must-have essential for daily hygiene!”

With spring and summer travels right around the corner, it won’t hurt to pack one (or a few) of these handy little hand sanitizers in your bag. The only downside? There are so many scents to choose from, that it might take a while to pick just one!

