We’re Beating the Heat in These Beachy Short Overalls — 25% Off

You’re likely aware that a heatwave is sweeping the nation at the moment, and it’s certainly unpleasant. If possible, it’s best to stay indoors and remain hydrated at all times — but of course, life isn’t that simple. When we do need to go outside, we simply have no idea what to wear, since everything will inevitably make Us sweat!

Even if we’re not heading to the beach, we gravitate toward light and airy styles that may be able to help beat the heat. Seeing as it’s one of the most iconic surf brands, we searched the latest and greatest pieces from Billabong — and found the perfect pair of overalls to get our hands on ASAP!

Get the Billabong Women’s Wild Pursuit Short Overall (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

These overalls remind us more of a playsuit because they’re rolled up into shorts, but they offer other elements that are ideal for extreme summer weather. Other than their length, the sides are fully open, so air can flow through and make the garment far more breathable. We can totally imagine wearing this with just a comfy bralette for coverage on a particularly sweltering day! They would also work flawlessly as a swimsuit cover-up that varies from your typical tank dress or kimono!

Shoppers say this garment does run small, so size up to receive the proper loose fit. These overalls also happen to be on sale right now, and we can never pass up a solid discount. There are a handful of different colors and prints available, but our favorite is definitely the Sage option. It’s the ultimate neutral that’s not too dark, but still packs a punch. We can worry less about it potentially getting dirty, as opposed to a khaki or cream option. Reviewers are calling this a “must-have,” and claim they receive tons of compliments when they wear these overalls. What more could we possibly want for the dog days of summer?

