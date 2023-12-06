Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This Soothing Cleansing Oil Is the Cure for Dry Winter Skin

By
DrySkin
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to skincare habits, most of Us know what works for our individual skin. But whether that’s a meticulous multi-step Korean-inspired routine or a layer of Vaseline before bed for some serious slugging, there’s always room for another product. That’s particularly true if you’re still looking for the perfect cleanser to complement the rest of your skin saviors.

Related: Is This the Best Tinted Moisturizer on the Market?

Most face cleansers and washes can be harsh on skin, drying you out and leaving behind a tight, uncomfortable feeling. Not to mention the potential of breakouts. This is particularly true for dry winter skin, which is usually in need of some emergency TLC. The cold temperatures and dry air make for a dangerous cocktail of flaky cheeks and foreheads, uncomfortable, chapped skin and redness.

Thankfully, there’s an alternative to stringent scrubs and cleansers that strip the moisture from your skin — and it’s available right now on Amazon.

See it!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleansing Oil for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

The ultra-nourishing Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleansing Oil is crafted from the purest active ingredients and molecules already found naturally in your skin. It’s the perfect solution for irritated, thirsty skin. This shower foaming oil is made especially for very dry, sensitive skin, and can lock up to 80% more moisture in per use. All you need are three simple steps for a clean, moisturized face: apply on wet skin, work into a foam and then rinse with water. Super easy, fast, and comforting, especially for dry, scaly, uncomfortable winter skin.

With over 25,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleansing Oil is a game-changer when it comes to drenching your face and body in skin-loving ingredients. Its patented skin barrier therapy, vitamin B3 and coco and sunflower biolipids help give you up to 24 hours of hydration and moisture are a few features shoppers can’t get enough of.

Related: The Best Body Oils for Healthy and Moisturized Skin

Best of all, if you’re coming home after a long day with a full face of foundation, you can just swipe some of this cleansing oil on and remove it for a quick fix. Your full wash can wait until morning if absolutely necessary, but you can give your skin a headstart so all that product doesn’t have a chance to stew overnight.

See it!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleansing Oil for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this oil cleanser’s impressive moisture-imbuing properties. One reviewer raved that it’s “perfect” for those with dry skin, calling it “super hydrating” and proclaiming that using it in the shower is a “sensory experience.” Another calls it “so pleasant!” and loved how soft it made their skin. A third who suffered from psoriasis loved how the oil “calmed” their skin without leaving it feeling “greasy” or too dry.

One customer proclaimed it was the “best face wash“: “It’s truly the best face wash and so mild and non-irritating for sensitive skin. It doesn’t ruin your natural skin barrier like most face washes and best for make-up removal! Also doesn’t burn eyes when removing eye make-up! Highly recommend!”

If you’re looking to combat winter dryness with one product, this may be the ultimate option!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleansing Oil for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: This Bestselling Balm Cleanser Is a Cult-Favorite With Beauty Editors and Shoppers Alike

Not what you’re looking for? See more Bioderma products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Amazon

Deal of the Day

Believe the Hype — This Amazing Hair Straightening Tool Is 34% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories