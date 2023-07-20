Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taking off our makeup at the end of a long day is like unpacking our suitcase at the end of a long trip. We’d much rather skip this step and head straight to bed, but it’s so crucial to cleanse our skin before going to sleep to remove any excess oils and impurities. Your nighttime skincare routine shouldn’t feel like extra work after a full work day! Skip the tedious technique and condense your custom with a cleanser that removes makeup, exfoliates and moisturizes all at once.

The Original Balm Cleanser from Eve Lom has earned the approval of beauty editors (we’re looking at you, Vogue!) and buyers alike. One of the OG balm cleansers on the market, this product is so popular that one sells every 30 seconds! Living up to its name, this cleanser deep cleanses, tones and exfoliates skin for a smooth and radiant complexion.

You know that stubborn waterproof makeup that never wants to come off? This Eve Lom cleanser tackles even the most difficult dirt and debris so you can wake up with a fresh face in the morning. Read on to learn more about this cult-favorite cleanser!

Get the Eve Lom The Original Balm Cleanser for just $35 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Eve Lom’s Original Balm Cleanser is currently on sale for 42% off, so make sure you score this skincare staple before the price goes back up! Formulated with four aromatic plant oils, this dermatologist-tested cleanser is suitable for all skin types. The eucalyptus scent is soothing, and the creamy texture is gentle on your skin. Plus, this Eve Lom cleanser comes with a luxurious muslin cloth for makeup removal.

Let’s talk benefits. Your average cleanser is really just there to clean your skin. But this balm cleanser does so much more than that:

Removes all traces of makeup residue Tones and exfoliates for smoother, softer skin Hydrates skin for up to 12 hours after use Reduces whiteheads and blackheads.

In other words, this cleanser doubles as an exfoliator, moisturizer and acne treatment!

Get the Eve Lom The Original Balm Cleanser for just $35 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers are raving about this Eve Lom Original Balm Cleanser! “This product is just amazing!” one shopper gushed. “Great for those with acne.” Another customer commented, “This cleanser really is everything it claims to be; no wonder it’s achieved cult status. My skin always feels completely clean, refreshed and moisturized – the spa scent doesn’t hurt either!”

See what all the hype is about by shopping this balm cleanser from Amazon today!

See it! Get the Eve Lom The Original Balm Cleanser for just $35 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Eve Lom here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: