Everyone’s Wearing Fuzzy Birkenstocks — How to Get the Look for Less

Classic Birkenstock Arizona sandals have been on the fashion map for decades now. They’re some of the most comfortable shoes ever (literally), and they look adorable with practically any outfit!

But lately, there’s one version that’s making major waves (and even appearing on the feet of street-style icons like Kaia Gerber). In case you’re not familiar, we’re talking about this shearling fur-lined pair! They appear to be beyond cute and soft, but they can be quite pricey too. If you don’t want to spring for the original, we found a bunch of similar styles that are far more affordable. Check them out below, and get to shopping — your feet can’t wait!

This Nearly Identical Black Pair

The black version of the shearling Birkenstocks are likely the most popular, and this pair looks seriously similar — but is up for grabs at a fraction of the price!

Get the CUSHIONAIRE Women’s Lane Cozy Cork Footbed Sandal with Faux Fur Lining for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Stone Grey Pair

If you prefer a lighter hue, these sleek slip-ons are currently starting at $13!

Get the WALK PRO Women’s Freewalk Cork Slip on Sandals for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Fierce Flip-Flop

Of course, there are many options available that feature different straps — such as these flip flops!

Get the Bonsai Sandals Womens Sheepskin Sandals for $69, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Fabulously Fuzzy Wedge Sandal

If you like the fuzzy shearling but worry about your feet sweating, these sandals only have fur on the top. Plus, FlipFlip is known for their amazing arch support, so your feet will feel at ease when you wear them!

Get the FitFlop Women’s Loosh Luxe Slide Sandals for $45, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Fully Fuzzy Pair

These sandals not only have fur on the footbed, but the same soft material covering the entire shoe. Talk about plush!

Get the SOLLBEAM Fuzzy House Slippers with Arch Support for prices starting at $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

