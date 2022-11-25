Cancel OK
27 Best Black Friday Deals 70% Off or More — From Fashion to Furniture

By
Black Friday delas
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is finally here! Hope you all had a relaxing Thanksgiving, because now it’s go time. This is our Super Bowl, and we’re in it to win it. If you thought Amazon Prime Day was impressive, just check out the massive savings on the site today!

We scoured Amazon’s Black Friday sale for the best deals 70% off or more, from bedding to beauty. Below are our 27 top picks you do not want to miss. Make sure to hurry before these specials sell out!

This Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Roomba vacuum
Amazon
Was $630On Sale: $170You Save 73%
See It!

These Bandier x Sincerely Jules Leggings

Bandier leggings
Amazon
Was $58On Sale: $9You Save 84%
See It!

This Bandier x Sincerely Jules Sports Bra

Bandier sports bra
Amazon
Was $38On Sale: $9You Save 76%
See It!

These Paige High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Paige jeans
Amazon
Was $229On Sale: $65You Save 72%
See It!

This Echo Show

Echo show
Amazon
Was $135On Sale: $35You Save 74%
See It!

 This Handheld Massage Gun

massage gun
Amazon
Was $250On Sale: $65You Save 74%
See It!

This Hands-Free Echo Auto With Alexa

Echo Auto
Amazon
Was $50On Sale: $15You Save 70%
See It!

This Laptop Sleeve Case

laptop sleeve case
Amazon
Was $14On Sale: $3You Save 79%
See It!

These Blackout Curtains

blackout curtains
Amazon
Was $31On Sale: $9You Save 71%
See It!

This Stainless Steel Toaster Oven

toaster oven
Amazon
Was $250On Sale: $56You Save 78%
See It!

This Anti-Aging Eye Cream

anti-aging eye cream
Amazon
Was $50On Sale: $14You Save 72%
See It!

This Vintage Patterned Area Rug

vintage patterned rug
Amazon
Was $800On Sale: $139You Save 83%
See It!

This Four-Drawer Wooden Dresser

wooden dresser
Amazon
Was $200On Sale: $59You Save 71%
See It!

This Twin Quilt Set

twin quilt set
Amazon
Was $130On Sale: $31You Save 76%
See It!

These Bamboo Charcoal Coasters

bamboo coasters
Amazon
Was $20On Sale: $6You Save 70%
See It!

This Wooden Accent Table

accent table
Amazon
Was $95On Sale: $26You Save 73%
See It!

This Lavender Reed Diffuser Set

lavender diffuser set
Amazon
Was $50On Sale: $14You Save 72%
See It!

This 10-Pack of Photo Frames

picture frames
Amazon
Was $100On Sale: $26You Save 74%
See It!

This Plaid Table Runner

plaid table runner
Amazon
Was $18On Sale: $5You Save 72%
See It!

This 65-Piece Set of Stainless Steel Flatware

silverware set
Amazon
Was $300On Sale: $86You Save 71%
See It!

This 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

vacuum cleaner
Amazon
Was $450On Sale: $130You Save 71%
See It!

This Winter Holiday Apron

holiday apron
Amazon
Was $15On Sale: $5You Save 67%
See It!

This Comforter and Sheet Set

comforter and sheet set
Amazon
Was $200On Sale: $53You Save 74%
See It!

This Powerful Hair Dryer

hair dryer
Amazon
Was $100On Sale: $30You Save 70%
See It!

This Waffle-Knit V-Neck Top

waffle-print top
Amazon
Was $31On Sale: $9You Save 71%
See It!

These Wireless Earbuds

wireless earbuds
Amazon
Was $60On Sale: $18You Save 70%
See It!

This Gearwrench Tool Kit

tool kit
Amazon
Was $363On Sale: $110You Save 70%
See It!
