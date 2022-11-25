Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Using Black Friday as a chance to redecorate your home for less? From new couches to smaller accents, Amazon and Wayfair have some of the very best furniture deals out there — especially when it comes to natural wood styles and faux-leather designs!

See our 17 favorite picks below and remember to shop before the prices shoot back up — or the pieces sell out!

Awasen Mid-Century Nightstand

This black walnut nightstand has a mid-century design, but it’s clearly timeless!

Was $90 On Sale: $76 You Save 16% See it!

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5” Faux-Leather Convertible Sofa

This ultra-chic sofa can fold down into a bed for guests!

Was $910 On Sale: $530 You Save 42% See it!

Christopher Knight Home Della Acacia Wood Dining Table

Say hello to the new centerpiece of your dining room!

Was $202 On Sale: $182 You Save 10% See it!

August Grove Outdoor Cineraria Rocking Solid Wood Chair

This solid mahogany rocking chair is a must for your porch or patio!

Was $202 On Sale: $168 You Save 17% See it!

eLuxurySupply Accent Chair

Perfect for fitting into that empty corner of your living room or even the bedroom!

Was $300 On Sale: $240 You Save 20% See it!

Sand & Stable Selah 22″ Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table

An amazing find for a rustic vibe!

Was $308 On Sale: $135 You Save 56% See it!

Simplihome Pierce 48-Inch Bench

A lovely faux-leather pick for extra seating or for putting your feet up!

Was $369 On Sale: $176 You Save 52% See it!

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Amata 32″ Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart

The top of this adorable rolling kitchen cart is made from solid wood so it will last and last!

Was $430 On Sale: $210 You Save 51% See it!

Sha Cherlin Faux-Leather Platform Bed

Our advice? Buy the cool bed. You won’t regret it!

Was $240 On Sale: $149 You Save 38% See it!

Birch Lane Silvia Solid Wood 4 Legs Coffee Table

How gorgeous is this handwoven beauty made from mango wood and abaca?

Was $718 On Sale: $356 You Save 50% See it!

Walker Edison 4-Drawer Modern Wood Dresser

This pine dresser has four drawers and a tray-style top!

Was $268 On Sale: $220 You Save 18% See it!

Archie & Oscar Mendosa Pet Crate

Dress up your dog’s crate by switching from metal to wood!

Was $121 On Sale: $92 You Save 24% See it!

Yaheetech Faux-Leather Reclining Chairs

Ah, pure comfort! Two recliners for under $200!

Was $239 On Sale: $182 You Save 24% See it!

Mccullar Vegan Leather Storage Ottoman

We love a two-in-one furniture find!

Was $339 On Sale: $132 You Save 61% See it!

Freemax Home Office Desk Chair

Elevate that WFH space!

Was $200 On Sale: $160 You Save 20% See it!

AllModern Dakota TV Stand

This stunning acacia wood TV stand can fit TVs up to 88 inches!

Was $1,400 On Sale: $1,100 You Save 21% See it!

Rfiver PU Leather Bar Stools

A set of two beautiful bar stools for your space!

Was $180 On Sale: $140 You Save 22% See it!



