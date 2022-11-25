Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Using Black Friday as a chance to redecorate your home for less? From new couches to smaller accents, Amazon and Wayfair have some of the very best furniture deals out there — especially when it comes to natural wood styles and faux-leather designs!
See our 17 favorite picks below and remember to shop before the prices shoot back up — or the pieces sell out!
Awasen Mid-Century Nightstand
This black walnut nightstand has a mid-century design, but it’s clearly timeless!
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5” Faux-Leather Convertible Sofa
This ultra-chic sofa can fold down into a bed for guests!
Christopher Knight Home Della Acacia Wood Dining Table
Say hello to the new centerpiece of your dining room!
August Grove Outdoor Cineraria Rocking Solid Wood Chair
This solid mahogany rocking chair is a must for your porch or patio!
eLuxurySupply Accent Chair
Perfect for fitting into that empty corner of your living room or even the bedroom!
Sand & Stable Selah 22″ Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table
An amazing find for a rustic vibe!
Simplihome Pierce 48-Inch Bench
A lovely faux-leather pick for extra seating or for putting your feet up!
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Amata 32″ Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart
The top of this adorable rolling kitchen cart is made from solid wood so it will last and last!
Sha Cherlin Faux-Leather Platform Bed
Our advice? Buy the cool bed. You won’t regret it!
Birch Lane Silvia Solid Wood 4 Legs Coffee Table
How gorgeous is this handwoven beauty made from mango wood and abaca?
Walker Edison 4-Drawer Modern Wood Dresser
This pine dresser has four drawers and a tray-style top!
Archie & Oscar Mendosa Pet Crate
Dress up your dog’s crate by switching from metal to wood!
Yaheetech Faux-Leather Reclining Chairs
Ah, pure comfort! Two recliners for under $200!
Mccullar Vegan Leather Storage Ottoman
We love a two-in-one furniture find!
Freemax Home Office Desk Chair
Elevate that WFH space!
AllModern Dakota TV Stand
This stunning acacia wood TV stand can fit TVs up to 88 inches!
Rfiver PU Leather Bar Stools
A set of two beautiful bar stools for your space!
