Top 5

Stories

Black Friday

17 of the Best Natural Wood and Faux-Leather Furniture Finds for Black Friday

By
Natural wood and faux-leather deals. Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Using Black Friday as a chance to redecorate your home for less? From new couches to smaller accents, Amazon and Wayfair have some of the very best furniture deals out there — especially when it comes to natural wood styles and faux-leather designs!

Black Friday Deals Live Coverage: The 200+ Best Deals So Far

Read article

See our 17 favorite picks below and remember to shop before the prices shoot back up — or the pieces sell out!

Awasen Mid-Century Nightstand

Amazon

This black walnut nightstand has a mid-century design, but it’s clearly timeless!

Was $90On Sale: $76You Save 16%
See it!

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5” Faux-Leather Convertible Sofa

Wayfair

This ultra-chic sofa can fold down into a bed for guests!

Was $910On Sale: $530You Save 42%
See it!

Christopher Knight Home Della Acacia Wood Dining Table

Amazon

Say hello to the new centerpiece of your dining room!

Was $202On Sale: $182You Save 10%
See it!

August Grove Outdoor Cineraria Rocking Solid Wood Chair

Wayfair

This solid mahogany rocking chair is a must for your porch or patio!

Was $202On Sale: $168You Save 17%
See it!

eLuxurySupply Accent Chair

Amazon

Perfect for fitting into that empty corner of your living room or even the bedroom!

Was $300On Sale: $240You Save 20%
See it!

Sand & Stable Selah 22″ Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table

Wayfair

An amazing find for a rustic vibe!

Was $308On Sale: $135You Save 56%
See it!

Simplihome Pierce 48-Inch Bench

Amazon

A lovely faux-leather pick for extra seating or for putting your feet up!

Was $369On Sale: $176You Save 52%
See it!

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Amata 32″ Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart

Wayfair

The top of this adorable rolling kitchen cart is made from solid wood so it will last and last!

Was $430On Sale: $210You Save 51%
See it!

Sha Cherlin Faux-Leather Platform Bed

Amazon

Our advice? Buy the cool bed. You won’t regret it!

Was $240On Sale: $149You Save 38%
See it!

Birch Lane Silvia Solid Wood 4 Legs Coffee Table

Wayfair

How gorgeous is this handwoven beauty made from mango wood and abaca?

Was $718On Sale: $356You Save 50%
See it!

Walker Edison 4-Drawer Modern Wood Dresser

Amazon

This pine dresser has four drawers and a tray-style top!

Was $268On Sale: $220You Save 18%
See it!

Archie & Oscar Mendosa Pet Crate

Wayfair

Dress up your dog’s crate by switching from metal to wood!

Was $121On Sale: $92You Save 24%
See it!

Yaheetech Faux-Leather Reclining Chairs

Amazon

Ah, pure comfort! Two recliners for under $200!

Was $239On Sale: $182You Save 24%
See it!

Mccullar Vegan Leather Storage Ottoman

Wayfair

We love a two-in-one furniture find!

Was $339On Sale: $132You Save 61%
See it!

Freemax Home Office Desk Chair

Amazon

Elevate that WFH space!

Was $200On Sale: $160You Save 20%
See it!

AllModern Dakota TV Stand

Wayfair

This stunning acacia wood TV stand can fit TVs up to 88 inches!

Was $1,400On Sale: $1,100You Save 21%
See it!

Rfiver PU Leather Bar Stools

Amazon

A set of two beautiful bar stools for your space!

Was $180On Sale: $140You Save 22%
See it!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

