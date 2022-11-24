Best Black Friday Gifts Under $50 and $25 That Look Way More Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our favorite compliment to receive has nothing to do with beauty, brains or brawn. While it’s always nice to be admired for our sparkling personality or glowing skin, we prefer praise related to our shopping purchases. We love when someone mistakes our steals for splurges! Since bargain-hunting is literally our job, we’re always flattered when people think our affordable finds are luxury lookalikes.

And since it’s Cyber Week, now is our chance to show off our skills by tracking down the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that look more expensive than they actually are. We came up with two categories: Gifts Under $50 and Gifts Under $25. Shop for your loved ones without breaking the bank! From fashion to tech and beauty to home goods, these bestselling buys are guaranteed hits for the holidays.

Best Gifts Under $50

1. Crown jewels! Kendra Scott’s signature gold-plated pendant necklace comes in a variety of gorgeous gemstones — originally $55, now just $39!

Was $55 On Sale: $39 You Save 29% See It!

2. Get a salon blowout from home with this bestselling Revlon hair dryer brush! I’m always amazed by how silky-smooth my hair looks after using this device — originally $40, now just $30!

3. The no. 1 bestseller in toiletry bags on Amazon, this cosmetics case is perfect for any beauty buff! Featuring a hanging hook and various pockets and compartments for storing your products, this water-resistant organizer is a travel essential — originally $32, now just $28!

4. These Crocs rock! Out of all of the thousands of products on Amazon, these classic clogs are the no. 1 bestseller in clothing, shoes and jewelry with over 400,000 reviews — originally $50, now just $26!

5. Something’s brewing over in the sale section! The no. 1 bestseller in kitchen and dining on Amazon, this Keurig single-serve coffee maker is now 50% off — originally $100, now just $50!

6. Say cheese! This bamboo cheese board and knife set is excellent for entertaining — originally $56, now just $40!

7. If you have a tendency to lose belongings — be it your keys or your suitcase at the airport — then this Apple AirTag will come in handy! Keep track of your belongings in your Find My app on your iPhone — originally $30, now just $25!

Best Gifts Under $25

8. Surround sound! This Echo Dot smart speaker fits into most small spaces so you can play music and ask Alexa any questions you want — originally $40, now just $15!

Was $40 On Sale: $15 You Save 63% See It!

9. Soak up some self-care! These aromatherapy Shower Steamers are the 1 bestseller in bath bombs on Amazon — originally $25, now just $16!

10. Treat yourself to a spa day with this set of a dozen sheet masks. Use one a month or enjoy all 12 for girls’ night — originally $15, now just $8!

11. Made with super soft memory foam and a rubber sole, these house shoes are ideal for indoor or outdoor use. With over 61,000 reviews, these cozy slippers are a crowd-pleaser — originally $33, now just $24!

12. Go hands-free with this trendy fanny pack! Available in 41 different colors, this belt bag looks like it could have been from Lululemon — originally $24, now just $19!

13. It’s in the bag! This quilted crossbody looks like a designer purse — originally $34, now just $24!

14. Sweet dreams! This set of two silk sleep masks will help you get your best beauty sleep — originally $13, now just $8!

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Shop other sales here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!