Time to Binge! Amazon Prime Video Channels Are Just $1.99 for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are the ideal time for family to get together, relax at home and, naturally, binge a bunch of television shows! After all, what’s better to do when it’s seriously cold outside? Plus, isn’t it time we all actually watched content we promised was on our “list” all year long?

We’re embracing our inner couch potato this holiday season, and Amazon wants to make our viewing experience that much better by offering up some incredible specials during Black Friday. If you’re a Prime member, you can score a slew of additional channels immediately added to your account for just $1.99! Some of these premium add-ons cost upwards of $11 per month, so you’re getting a truly deep discount here. If you want to check out the full list of channels and details on this offer, we have all of the scoop you need. And if you’re not a Prime member yet, this is the absolute best time to try. Side note: Scoring Hallmark Movies Now will give you access ahead of Christmas, which means you’ll have plenty of time to catch up on their extensive holiday film offering!

Prime Video Channels On Sale for Just $1.99 for 2 Months:

STARZ — originally $8.99 per month!

— originally $8.99 per month! Showtime — originally $10.99 per month!

— originally $10.99 per month! Paramount Plus — originally $9.99 per month!

Plus — originally $9.99 per month! AMC+ — originally $8.99 per month!

— originally $8.99 per month! Epix — originally $5.99 per month!

— originally $5.99 per month! Hallmark Movies Now — originally $5.99 per month!

— originally $5.99 per month! Vix+ — originally $6.99 per month!

— originally $6.99 per month! brittbox — originally $7.99 per month!

— originally $7.99 per month! noggin — originally $7.99 per month!

— originally $7.99 per month! PBS Masterpiece — originally $5.99 per month!

— originally $5.99 per month! PBS Kids — originally $4.99 per month!

— originally $4.99 per month! Lifetime Movie Club — originally $4.99 per month!

— originally $4.99 per month! ScreenPix — originally $2.99 per month!

— originally $2.99 per month! UP Faith & Family — originally $4.99 per month!

— originally $4.99 per month! A&E Crime Central — originally $4.99 per month!

— originally $4.99 per month! Motortrend — originally $4.99 per month!

— originally $4.99 per month! BBC Select — originally $4.99 per month!

Bonus Deal:

Score NBA League Pass for the rest of the season for $49.99 — originally $99.99!

Want more Black Friday? Check out all of the deals happening at Amazon here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!