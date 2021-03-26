5 Ways You Can Wear This Flattering Black Jersey Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t think we need to tell you the importance of having a versatile black dress you love in your closet. We all know the deal: Black dresses are the ultimate grab-and-go pieces. The only issue is actually finding one you actually want to wear, rather than one that simply fits the bill.

This Daily Ritual dress is our pick — and as you can see by the reviews, it’s a top choice for many, many Amazon shoppers as well. It’s sleeveless with a round neckline and a curved, midi hem, and its jersey fabric is mega-soft and drapey. It will feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but you’ll look like a million bucks — especially thanks to the gathered waistline comfortably accentuating your figure!

You could slip on this dress and any pair of shoes and instantly have a chic outfit, but we want to dig a little deeper into potential looks. We’ve come up with five ideas with different vibes to help you imagine yourself rocking this piece, whether you love just one of them or all of them!

Spring Casual

This one is for those warm but not too hot spring days when the flowers are blooming and the farmers’ markets have just started to open back up. Put on this dress and grab a light-wash denim jacket to go over the top — and feel free to accessorize the jacket with some cute pins. Grab a straw hat, either fedora style or with a wider brim, and a pair of slide sandals and you’re set. You could also add a colorful belt over the waist if you want an extra pop!

Boho Babe

We’re imagining this look with a crochet cardigan in a creamy, off-white shade — the kind with dolman sleeves and a flowy fit. Add on a long statement necklace, maybe with a tassel, and your favorite moccasins. Don’t forget some rounded sunglasses if the sun is shining, and maybe a soft suede crossbody!

Edgy Street Style

You can always go edgy with a black piece of clothing. Just add on a moto jacket with zippers and metallic accents and a pair of lace-up booties or some creepers. You could always add a beanie as well, either keeping things dark or maybe going for a neon accent!

Warming Up

When the colder weather hits, don’t store this piece in the back of the closet. Try layering it on top of a fitted, long-sleeve turtleneck top and slipping on a pair of tights and flats or even sneakers. If it’s extra chilly, you could also take a cropped sweater and wear it on top of this dress, letting it flare out beneath the hem!

Date Night

If you’re looking to add a little romance to your style for a candlelit date night, no need to change out of this dress. Just slip on a pair of heels and you’re practically already there. If you have longer hair, we’d say to put it up into a bun and add a gem-encrusted headband for some sparkle. You can also add a dainty necklace and bracelets — and obviously a stunning shade of lipstick!

