Get Into the Jelly Shoe Trend Like Blake Lively With This Pair of Slides

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember those jelly shoes that we wore all summer long when we were kids? They’re making a major comeback! The trend has even inspired a star as glamorous as Blake Lively to embrace her inner child as an adult — and we’re completely obsessed with the results.

Many A-listers have ditched their regular red carpet glam over the past year due to the pandemic, and in exchange embraced casual, comfortable style. The former Gossip Girl star definitely knows how to keep it low-key, as evidenced by the jelly shoes she was recently snapped wearing out in New York City. The Celine sandals she wore looked similar to the pairs we treasured in our elementary and middle school days, and naturally, we were inspired. Instead of shelling out the big bucks, we wanted to find jelly sandals with modern upgrades, and struck gold with this pair from Calvin Klein!

Get the Calvin Klein Tobi sandals (originally $79) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $46, available from Zappos!

Our goal was to snag jelly shoes that still have the same translucent look with a colorful tint. While their silhouette slightly differs from Lively’s designer pair, we couldn’t resist these jelly slides available at Zappos. Slides are one of our favorite shoe styles to rock in the summer, so it’s only fitting to incorporate a playful pair that adds some youthful nostalgia to our outfits!

These slides effortlessly combine the wildly popular athleisure look with today’s ’90s fashion obsession. They have a thick sole that will give you some height, as well as a comfortable molded footbed that supports your feet. You can wear these sandals for hours and hours without pinching or pain. Sounds like the ultimate everyday shoe to Us!

Get the Calvin Klein Tobi sandals (originally $79) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $46, available from Zappos!

The slides are available in five different color options: Clear, clear black, clear mint, clear neon yellow and clear hot pink. As you can probably tell, each of the pairs are translucent, so the choice is entirely up to you. If you want an updated version of the jelly shoe aesthetic, these sandals are the perfect pair to pick up for the summer. The best part? All colorways are currently on sale!

See it: Get the Calvin Klein Tobi sandals (originally $79) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $46, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles from Calvin Klein and shop all of the women’s sandals available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!