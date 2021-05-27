Get Blake Lively’s $248 Maxi Dress Look for Less — Just $30 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we spot a celeb like Blake Lively out and about, it’s basically like encountering a unicorn. She’s one of those A-listers who remains private, and we definitely appreciate that! But when we do happen to see a snap of the former Gossip Girl star, we’re always taking notes on what she’s wearing.

Lively’s style is low-key and classic, which she perfectly displayed on a recent outing with hubby Ryan Reynolds in New York City. The summer’s starting to heat up on the East Coast, so she decided to don an adorable white sundress to escape the scorching temperatures. We were totally inspired, and wanted to find a more affordable version of her look that doesn’t ring in at $248 — which is the current cost of her Reformation dress.

Get the QILINXUAN Women’s Bohemian Lace Maxi Square Neck Sleeveless Beach Sundress for just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Our shopping mission was successful! We discovered this look-alike dress from QILINXUAN on Amazon, and were instantly captivated. They both have incredibly similar silhouettes with a few minor differences that don’t take away from the aesthetic. Lively’s dress is white with a floral pattern, while our version is strictly cream-colored. Both have square necklines with thicker straps, plus flowy tiered skirts!

Get the QILINXUAN Women’s Bohemian Lace Maxi Square Neck Sleeveless Beach Sundress for just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is an ideal beachy maxi dress for the summer. The fabric is lightweight, the design of the dress is comfortable and you can wear it for tons of different occasions. You can dress it down like Lively did by teaming it with simple sandals, or jazz it up with some heels and a great pair of statement earrings. If you’re looking for some new frocks that you’ll wear on repeat this summer, this is surely a necessary purchase. We always love getting a celeb look for less, and this dress nails it!

See it: Get the QILINXUAN Women’s Bohemian Lace Maxi Square Neck Sleeveless Beach Sundress for just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from QILINXUAN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!