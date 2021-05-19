Nab a Khaki Skirt Like Kristin Cavallari’s for Hundreds Less on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we see the term “neutral,” we can sometimes judge a little too quickly. We might associate “neutral” with “boring” or “basic.” We think of neutral pieces as the pieces we wear that won’t take away from our bolder statement pieces. We think of them kind of as necessary extras rather than the stars of the show.

But sometimes, a neutral can actually be that star of the show. When it’s done just right, it doesn’t need any flashy accents, bright colors or busy patterns. Take the khaki skirt Kristin Cavallari recently wore. We were drawn to it the moment we saw it, and we knew we wanted to channel her look immediately!

Get the SheIn Casual Self Tie Waist Frill Double Pocket Short Skirt for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari wore her skirt for one of her signature mirror outfit selfies on her Instagram Story. She paired it with a black short-sleeve bodysuit and black stilettos, and as with all of her looks, she slayed it. The only issue we had was that her A.L.C.skirt was $395. Even when we found it for over $100 off at Shopbop, there were almost no sizes left. We think we’d prefer to pay a lot less anyway…like, maybe under $30. Enter: this SheIn skirt!

Like Cavallari’s skirt, this SheIn version is khaki with buttons down the front and a ruffly, flowy silhouette. It also has a belt, though this one you can tie into a cute bow. You also get the added bonuses of an elasticized waistband and patch pockets!

This skirt has sort of a longer mini length, so it hits right around the tops of the knees depending on your height. It’s just long enough to keep you feeling confidently covered, but it’s not so long that you’ll be warm in it or feel too covered up. It also comes in other colors! Khaki is obviously the way to go for recreating KC’s look, but you could also go for a blue, a green, a black or maybe a red. Definitely check out the rest!

We pretty much all already own a black short-sleeve tee or bodysuit and black shoes, so once you have this skirt in your hands, you already know you’ll have one great outfit ready to go. This skirt is, ultimately, a neutral after all, so don’t be afraid to play around with other pieces!

