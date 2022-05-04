CEO Vibes: 17 Ultra-Chic and Flattering Blazers to Showcase Your Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Calling all boss babes and fabulous fashionistas! This is the list for you. Blazers are always in when it comes to workwear, but they’re extra stylish right now, even for everyday life. Whether you’re going for something fitted and figure-accentuating or something oversized to wear with tighter clothes underneath, we want to fill your closet up!

Shop our 17 favorite blazer picks of the moment below in different styles, fits and colors!

17 of Our Favorite Blazers

Black Blazers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We have to start with a number one Amazon bestseller: the Cicy Bell blazer. It’s extremely versatile for both work and play!

2. We Also Love: Want to rock a blazer even in the hot weather? Why not grab a linen-blend style, like this Lulus blazer? Nice and breathable!

3. We Can’t Forget: This drapey twill A New Day blazer from Target is simply timeless, and shoppers love the “casual elegance” of the design!

4. A Little Something Different: Go for a twist on the style with this cape-style GAMISOTE blazer. The split sleeves are just endlessly cool!

5. Buttoning Up: How about the gold-tone buttons on this structured Paitluc blazer? Outfit: elevated!

Plaid Blazers

6. Our Absolute Favorite: We will always, always have a plaid blazer (or five) in our closet. An oversized style like this Shein blazer is just too good to resist!

7. We Also Love: This longline BB Dakota by Steve Madden blazer from Nordstrom is effortlessly chic, especially with the contrast cuffs!

8. We Can’t Forget: We’re feeling ’90s vibes from this red plaid Allegra K blazer from Target. The lightly padded shoulders just perfect this piece!

9. Bonus Pick: How about a windowpane style of plaid? This Milumia blazer is always going to be a recommendation of ours!

Camel/Khaki Blazers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Was there any way we could resist this faux-leather The Drop blazer? (Absolutely not!)

11. We Also Love: If you love something drapey and comfy, this soft Ofenbuy blazer is our pick. We love the points at the placket and hem!

12. We Can’t Forget: Sometimes, we just think menswear styles just look better on women. That’s why this Topshop blazer from Nordstrom exists — and is a favorite of ours!

13. Not Bossy, Just the Boss: If you like a darker camel, this LookbookStore blazer is a lovely choice. You’ll command every room you walk into!

Colorful Blazers

14. Our Absolute Favorite: You want colorful? Let’s get colorful. This WDIRARA blazer almost looks like street art!

15. We Also Love: Another lightweight linen pick! This A New Day blazer from Target comes in such a beautiful melon orange shade!

16. We Can’t Forget: You know we can’t resist some gold! This paisley jacquard Topshop blazer is another Nordstrom find we can’t resist!

17. Flower Power: The watercolor-like effect on the floral print of this structured Beninos boyfriend blazer is so pretty. We want the other colors too!

