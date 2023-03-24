Reviewers Are Calling This Brightening Face Mask a Self-Care ‘Must-Have’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Self-care days are incredibly sacred to Us. It’s all about specifically setting aside a few hours to focus solely on your needs — whether you’re reading, organizing your house or simply relaxing! You can spend your time however you prefer, but we always include a lengthy and luxurious skincare routine.

During the week, we don’t often have the time to indulge in treatments like face masks, so we prioritize a self-care Sunday in order to make sure we’re not neglecting our complexion. If you can relate but are in need of a new product, reviewers claim this mask from bliss is a must-have for anyone’s skincare routine. Keep reading for the scoop!

Get the bliss Mighty Marshmallow Brightening & Hydrating Face Mask for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is a brightening and nourishing mask which will effortlessly bring out your inner glow. It’s actually a whipped mask, which we adore — as it won’t feel heavy on your face while the magic is underway. After cleansing the skin, you can apply the mask and leave it on for practically any length of time. The directions recommend to keep it on for about 10-to-15 minutes, but some shoppers say they go longer. It ultimately doesn’t impact the results — but it can be nice sensation. Once that’s complete, simply rinse it off with warm water and go on with the rest of your at-home spa experience!

This mask utilizes the somewhat unusual ingredient of marshmallow root extract, which is a hydrating agent that instantly revives dull skin. It also has vitamin C for brightening up the complexion, and other naturally derived ingredients which boost your skin’s radiance. This mask may also help even out your skin tone and diminish discoloration in the process. Reviewers wholeheartedly exclaim they are obsessed with how their skin looks and feels after applying this mask. Yes, it could truly be the skincare step you’ve been missing!

