Be Ready in Seconds With These Lace-Free, Slip-On Sneakers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you have a busy day on the calendar, it’s crucial that not a second goes to waste. Your schedule is set and it’s imperative to cross everything off your list ASAP — otherwise you’ll cut into your precious self-care time in the evening.

Preparing for appointments and running errands isn’t the same as dolling up for a dinner date. All you really need to do is throw on trusty leggings, a basic sweatshirt and some comfy sneakers and you’re good to go. But if you want to be ready even faster, pick up a pair of these easy slip-on sneakers from Blowfish Malibu.

Get the Blowfish Malibu Women’s Marley Sneaker for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.



Who has the time to deal with laces on a jam-packed day? Not Us! That’s why we’re so fond of these laceless sneakers. If you’re nervous about slippage, they have reinforcements that keep them securely on the feet in the form of criss-cross elastics that run over the top of each shoe. The elastic element makes them a breeze to throw on, as opposed to a pair of traditional slip-on sneakers that lacks this stretch.

These sneakers are also super lightweight and made from a breathable material, ensuring their supreme levels of comfort. You can even live a little and go sock-less! Of course, another major benefit of a lace-free lifestyle is not having to stop your stride to tie them up if they come loose.

Blowfish Malibu Women’s Marley Sneaker

Get the Blowfish Malibu Women’s Marley Sneaker for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These shoes are currently available in so many different colors, you’re bound to pick a pair that speaks to your personal style. Plus, they are a major, major bestseller on Amazon with over 8,000 fans, which all but guarantees they’re a solid investment. These are the ideal sneakers to wear on days where you don’t feel like dealing with anything except your massive to-do list!

See it: Get the Blowfish Malibu Women’s Marley Sneaker for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Blowfish Malibu and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!