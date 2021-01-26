These ‘Cozy Campfire’ Moccasins Are the Slippers You’ve Always Wanted

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s nothing like finally coming home after an extended period of time out in the cold winter weather and slipping your frozen feet into a pair of soft, toasty, warm slippers. Pure bliss. But what if you don’t have a pair of slippers? Or what if you have a pair that makes your feet sweat or has no cushioning? And what if you don’t want to spend $100 to get a pair you’ll actually like?

Okay, let’s not start to seriously spiral here. There’s no need to, because we have the solution for you regardless of your personal slipper dilemma. This pair of Cozy Campfire slippers is here to save the day. It has everything we could want in a pair of slippers, and that includes an affordable price — and color options!

Get the Skechers Cozy Campfire – Toasty Ties Slippers (originally $40) starting at just $36 at Zappos with free shipping!

These moccasin-style slippers are like a luxury retreat for your feet. One reviewer actually said these are “the closest thing to ‘ahhh’ that [they’ve] found.” We knew exactly what they meant by that, and it made us want these slippers even more. Of course, shoppers also think they’re “super cute” and “so soft and comfortable.” And there’s no need to fret about the quality, because one happy customer said they even preferred these over their pricier UGGs!

These slip-on moccasins have a soft, microfiber upper that offers a suede-like finish that’s durable and much easier to care for than actual suede. They have a faux-fur collar and matching plush lining too that lies atop the memory foam insole. That insole also lies on top of a shock-absorbing midsole. Hello, comfort!

Details are everything, and these slippers aren’t lacking in them. Just take the raised, whipstitched seam traveling around the toe, or the tied bow at the instep, the laces weaving in and out of the collar as they circle around the heel. Even the outsole of this shoe is impressive. It’s flexible and quiet, but it’s hard enough to be worn outside, and it’s textured for traction!

As for your color options, there are two very versatile choices that you’ll find yourself wearing with everything in your closet, from cozy PJs to jeans and fleeces. We’re certainly not against pairing them with a good sweater dress or co-ord skirt set either. Your first option is chestnut, a tan/brown shade that moccasins are most famous for. Your other option is Charcoal, a soft, neutral grey with tan laces. Which one are you adding to your cart?

