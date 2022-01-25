So Chic! 7 Boho Pillow Covers That Will Make Your Home Look Insta-Worthy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thanks to the start of 2022, we’re in a serious home makeover mood! Winter is the ideal time to start cleansing our spaces and revamping our homes for the new year as we spend more time indoors.

Instead of binging Netflix all day long, we’re eager to take on some projects that we may have put on the back burner. Here’s the thing: It doesn’t take much to create a different look in your bedroom or living room, and you can start out by picking up new throw pillow covers! If the boho aesthetic is up your alley, we found great options on Amazon that you’re bound to love. You can even use these pillows to anchor your inspo for the rest of your space — it’s what Instagram dreams are made of. Check them out below!

These Pom-Pom Trim Covers

If you want a clean and classic boho pillow cover, set this pom-pon version is the right choice!

Get the Top Finel Square Decorative Throw Pillow Cover for prices starting at $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Large Lumbar Pillow Cover

This cover is made for longer pillows that help with back support, but it also comes in square sizes to fit any options you have on deck.

Get the decorUhome Boho Lumbar Decorative Throw Pillow Cover for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Macrame-Accented Covers

The added layer of knotted macrame on the top of these covers gives them a rustic boho-style aesthetic!

Get the Kozyland Throw Pillow Cover for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fuzzy Cover

This cover features different designs created from a shaggy material to give your pillows a fuzzy feel. Cozy vibes!

Get the ANGELLOONG Throw Pillow Cover for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Tufted Cover

The clashing patterns on this pillow cover are perfect for anyone’s boldly-decorated home!

Get the blue page Boho Tufted Decorative Throw Pillow Cover for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Bright Velvet Covers

Flip these fully-velvet pillows to change up the hues depending on your mood!

Get the MONDAY MOOSE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Leather Accent Covers

These covers have faux-leather accents to create a woodsy atmosphere that feels warm and inviting.

Get the EFOLKI Boho Throw Pillow Covers for prices starting at $14 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

