Boohoo’s New Activewear Collection Is Here and (and 60% Off)

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Over the winter, we got away with working out in our sweats and old basketball shorts from time to time, but now that the weather is warming up, it’s time to start looking at cute activewear again. We want pieces we’d be proud to go for a jog in or wear to the gym. We want pieces functional for sweaty workouts, but sleek enough for IG-worthy athleisure looks. We want pieces that actually inspire us to work out!

That’s where Boohoo comes in. The brand just launched a new activewear collection on the site, and the colors and designs are simply stunning for the upcoming spring and summer weather. The best part is that nearly everything on Boohoo is 60% off right now, and this whole line is included. The promotion is automatically applied, so check out our favorites below and start shopping!

Ofcl Seamfree Contour Half Zip Top

This half-zip pullover is perfect for morning workouts when the sun hasn’t quite warmed up the air yet, or for when you’re really trying to break a sweat. We’d also totally wear it with a pair of black or white high-rise jeans!

Get the Ofcl Seamfree Contour Half Zip Top (originally $40) for just the $16 at Boohoo for a limited time!

Ofcl Color Block Zip Front Crop

Prefer to go sleeveless? The color-blocking on this crop top immediately drew our eye. The colors work just as well for blooming spring days as they do for chillier fall nights, and we love the versatility the zipper offers!

Get the Ofcl Color Block Zip Front Crop (originally $32) for just $13 at Boohoo for a limited time!

Ofcl Body Contouring Active Leggings

These bottoms sort of meet halfway between leggings and joggers, and that’s just the way we like it. The drawstring waistband, the logo accents just above the knees — we want to put these on and never take them off!

Get the Ofcl Body Contouring Active Leggings (originally $40) for just $16 at Boohoo for a limited time!

Ofcl Seamfree Contour Biker Shorts

Biker shorts are everything right now. This pair not only comes in a beautiful blue shade, but it has contouring accents so you can always feel your best in them, whether you’re pairing them with an oversized tee or a sports bra!

Get the Ofcl Seamfree Contour Biker Shorts (originally $30) for just $12 at Boohoo for a limited time!

Ofcl Body Contouring Color Block Active Crop

This short-sleeve crop top is about to make T-shirts jealous all across the world with its flattering design, stretchy fabric and little pop of pink. Obsessed!

Get the Ofcl Body Contouring Color Block Active Crop (originally $28) for just $11 at Boohoo for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop all activewear at boohoo here and shop everything else here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!