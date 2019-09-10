



If you’re not freaking out right now, it’s time to start doing so. How could we not be freaking out when boohoo, our favorite fashion destination for always-on-trend clothing, is currently offering 50% off nearly all full-priced merchandise? We warned you that it was freakout time!

Whether we’re feeling like our wardrobe needs a refresh for fall or just needs one in general, take this as a sign that it’s time to make it happen. Overwhelmed by the possibilities? That’s why we should always start with a handful of foolproof pieces — items that cover the very top trends of today, so we can always stick to basics for everything else. Here are five we love that will get you a head start to a wardrobe fashionistas could only dream of!

1. Utility

The utility trend has been huge in 2019 and it looks like it’s going to cruise its way straight into 2020 as well. It’s a masculine-inspired trend with a feminine touch, focusing on chic pieces that play with pockets, belts, neutral shades and comfortable fits. These high-waisted pants demonstrate this trend flawlessly, and are an upgrade to the look of jeans while feeling as comfy as leggings!

See it: Get the Paperbag D-Ring Belted Cargo Pants (originally $60) for just $30 at boohoo for a limited time!

2. Croc Patterns

Animal prints and patterns are a forever favorite, but knowing which one is currently on top is key. Crocodile patterns are ruling the world right now, and this embossed bag proves exactly why. We love how it has top handles as well as a chain for crossbody wear — and the fact that we can get it in both black and pink for the price of one! Yes, please!

See it: Get the Croc Micro Mini Bowler Bag With Chain (originally $28) for just $14 at boohoo for a limited time!

3. Athleisure

Athleisure is one of our favorite trends ever because it essentially makes wearing leggings a fashion statement. This way we can be comfy all day, every day while still looking incredibly cute. These striped leggings are high-waisted, so they’re majorly flattering, cinching our waist while elongating our legs. They’re so perfect for pairing with cropped tees and hoodies too!

See it: Get the Side Stripe Soft Legging (originally $20) for just $10 at boohoo for a limited time!

4. Co-ord Sets

Know how when we were kids we thought the concept of “matching” meant making sure every piece of clothing we were wearing was the same color? Co-ord sets are like the upgraded version of that — except they’re way more stylish. This two-piece set will not only make getting dressed super easy, but it will also accentuate our shape and keep us looking photo-ready 24/7!

See it: Get the Long Sleeve Crop & Midaxi Skirt Rib Co-Ord (originally $30) for just $15 at boohoo for a limited time!

5. Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers have the best of all worlds. They’re comfortable, they give us a boost in height, they work with all sorts of outfits and they’re an amazing way to indulge in our ‘90s nostalgia. Adding to the throwback appeal on this pair are the holographic accents, which are giving us endless heart eyes — in both shades!

See it: Get the Holographic Panel Chunky Sole Trainers (originally $56) for just $28 at boohoo for a limited time!

Looking for more? Check out the rest of this incredible 50%-off sale at boohoo here!

