



While we’re excited about the reemergence of plaid patterns and woolen fabrics in our wardrobe with the quickly approaching fall, that doesn’t mean we’re so anxious to brush off summer styles. We love our bright colors and fun prints — specifically florals — too!

That doesn’t mean we’re going to keep wearing our sunflower skirts and straw hats as the temperature continues to drop, though. There are more realistic and season-appropriate pieces we can wear instead that are equally as cute! Need a starting point? Let Us introduce you to this transitional set — currently on sale for almost 40 percent off!

See it: Get the superdown Vivian Cami Skirt Set (originally $72) for just $44 at Revolve!

This two-piece Vivian set consists of a matching top and skirt. Two-piece sets are extremely trendy right now. They’re not only adorable, but the easiest way to make sure the outfit is properly coordinated.

This set is fully lined. The top is cropped above the naval and features a bandeau style neckline with adjustable spaghetti straps that reach over the shoulder and onto the back. An exposed zipper adds a hint of glimmer to the silky piece. This Vivian set doesn’t overdo it. That’s why the back of the miniskirt has a hidden zipper instead!

Both pieces in this set are made of a sleek and gleaming black fabric, featuring a floral print consisting of different shades of pink, green and white, with a few loose petals floating between the flowers. The print is the perfect way to bring florals into any fall wardrobe. The black backdrop and the muted colors match beautifully with autumn-inspired shades, and instead of screaming “summer fun” they chicly whisper “fall fierceness”!

Reviewers are obsessed with its versatility, noting that it can be worn for both daytime and nighttime occasions. For the day, whether we’re headed to brunch or for a coffee date, we have so many layering options. Try slipping on a denim jacket or a leather moto jacket, for example. Looking for something cozier? An oversized cardigan will do the trick! We can even try wearing a cropped pullover sweater, letting the florals peek out from underneath!

Shoe-wise for daytime, picture a pair of white high-top sneakers to dress this set down in a casual-cool way. We can always stick with a trusty pair of booties, as well!

There’s no need to change out of this set at night either. Just lose the layers and start accessorizing with jewelry, keeping it simple with metallic chains and dainty charms so as to not distract from the floral print. Hoop earrings are also totally a must. For footwear, it’s all about the heels. If it’s a little chilly out, opt for a closed-toe pair with some tights and drape a cape-style jacket over your shoulders!

If you were feeling sad about letting go of summery styles, we hope this Vivian set has changed your mind. We can have the best of both worlds, and you know what? We won’t settle for anything less!

Not your style? Check out more from superdown here and other sale pieces available at Revolve here!

