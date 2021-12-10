Make the Ugly Holiday Sweater Trend Feel Stylish With This Knit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ugly Christmas sweater parties can be a lot of fun. How often are we actually encouraged to wear something that’s absolutely hideous? But it’s definitely not everyone’s jam. First of all, if you don’t have a sweater to wear already, you’re spending money on a knit you’ll only wear a handful of times per year, if that.

Second of all, who actually wants to wear something they wouldn’t be caught dead in otherwise? For any serious fashionista it is a major faux pas. But we found a sweater that fits in with the “ugly” theme that’s actually super cute! We fell for it when we first spotted it at Nordstrom, and when we took a closer look we noticed so many more little details that made Us love it even more.

BP. Crafted Sweater

This sweater has design details that are reminiscent of that classic Christmas sweater look, but there are touches that make it feel modern and stylish. If you take a look at some of the different designs, you’ll notice cute accents, like yin yang symbols and tiny hearts, just to name a few. These are mixed in with other classic patterns and designs that are more traditional, and the two styles blend perfectly together. You can get the sweater in two different colors — black and brown — and they slightly differ in terms of patterns, but the overall feel of each is exactly the same!

The fit of the sweater is slightly cropped, which is great if you plan on wearing it with high-waisted jeans or skirts. You can leave it out loose or tuck the front of the sweater into your bottoms if you want to create a more defined silhouette. The sweater has ribbed detailing along the sleeve cuffs, the hem and the neckline to pull the look together!

This is the type of “ugly” sweater that you can actually make look chic with the right styling! We love having this type of an option as opposed to louder styles that are more obviously meant to look bad. If you want to wear a festive sweater to any type of holiday function and still feel fashionable, this is the sweater you want to get!

