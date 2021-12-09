Over 5,000 Shoppers Say This Fleece Is a Winter Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything better than wearing a warm and fluffy fleece in the winter months? That fabulously fuzzy feeling they provide can be seriously intoxicating! Yes, we already have a variety of fleeces in our closets, but there’s always room to add more. Trust Us — you can shift things around for the right piece!

While many fleeces tend to look and feel the same, it comes down to little details that make certain garments stand out from the pack. According to thousands of reviewers on Amazon, this plaid pullover fleece from Chase Secret is the one that we need to get! It looks remarkably comfortable, and shoppers claim that it feels just as flawless as it appears.

Get the Chase Secret Women’s Long Sleeve Zip Sweatshirt Fleece for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a sweatshirt-style fleece that includes a half-zip at the neckline and a collar that you can fold over — or keep up to add some extra warmth around your neck. Our favorite versions of this fleece are the plaid ones, but there are color-block styles and solid shades as well. The choice is yours!

Each fleece is made from the same fuzzy and warm faux-sherpa material that reportedly feels like a blanket when you wear it. You can use it as a loungewear item to wear while relaxing at home, or rock it out and about over pretty much any ensemble! You can dress the fleece down with jeans of leggings, or jazz it up by layering it over a midi dress with your favorite pair of ankle booties. Easy!

Although the material of the fleece is relatively thick, it’s still possible to layer a jacket over it for added warmth when it’s outrageously cold outside. We would likely team it with a puffer jacket that offers more room as opposed to a leather option, but if you do have any type of oversized jacket, it will certainly work well with this fleece. Sweaters like this one are an essential for surviving the harsh winter!

