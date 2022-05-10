Drop Everything! This Oversized Shirt Jacket Is 50% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve fallen absolutely, positively, irrevocably in love with shirt jackets a.k.a. shackets over the past few years. They will 100% be staples in our wardrobe forever. They’re even a layer that works perfectly in the spring and summer, since they can be worn as your sole outerwear!

Even better is that now is a good time to find quality shirt jackets on sale. This BP. one from Nordstrom is even 50% off right now! We can imagine the sizes might start to sell out soon, so we wanted to tell you about it ASAP!

Get the BP. Oversize Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket (originally $55) for just $28 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This shirt jacket is available in a Tan Nougat shade, which is a great neutral that will go with everything. It has a spread collar and a button-up placket, featuring chic piping details and slouchy dropped shoulder seams. It also has long sleeves with single-button cuffs, as well as functional welt pockets on the sides.

You’ll also notice two flap pocket details on the chest. They’re just for show, but they certainly succeed at even further elevating this piece. They’re faux flap pockets with buttons and an unfinished trim, matching the material on other edges of this piece. This is the same terrycloth-style material you’ll find lining this shacket. On the outside, it’s soft and smooth. It’s also nice and stretchy!

This cotton-blend shacket is very oversized, so you may even want to size down a little if you don’t want it to be super long and roomy. It all depends on how you want to wear it! We can see some reviewers are planning on wearing it for walks on the beach or simply over all “tops, tees and tanks” this spring and summer. We especially loved seeing someone say, “I never write reviews unless an item is fantastic.” Yes, they rated it five stars out of five!

This shirt jacket, which you can wash in the machine and tumble dry, will also be a great choice for wearing on top of mini dresses, or even buttoned up completely over leggings if it’s a little cooler out. It will transition beautifully into fall and winter too. This is a year-round winner you’ll always be happy to have at the ready in your closet!

