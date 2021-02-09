Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Some sneakers just span the test of time. We’re not talking about a pair lasting you a few years — we’re talking about a design that stays at the top of the shoe game for literal decades. When a shoe remains popular even as the century turns and beyond, you know it’s worth checking out. Even better is when it has a celebrity stamp of approval!

These Adidas sneakers have actually been seen on numerous celebrities, but most recently we spotted them on Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. While we love the empire-waist gowns, fancy gloves and puff sleeves she wore as Daphne Bridgerton on the show, the real-life actress’ style has been seriously inspiring us as well!

Get the Adidas Originals Gazelle Foundation sneakers for just $80 at Zappos with free shipping!

Dynevor is definitely proving to be royalty of casual fashion in the real world. When she stepped out in the navy version of these sneakers, she styled them with a pastel yellow sweat set, a wool-blend coat, a rainbow color-block scarf and a pair of sunnies. We knew Zappos would have our back when it came to the shoes, and we were not let down!

The most important thing to note when buying these shoes is that they come in men’s sizes, so you’ll need to convert your size if you want a women’s fit. You can usually do this by subtracting 1.5 sizes from the men’s shoe size, but give it a quick Google if you’re not sure!

Zappos reviewers say “you can’t go wrong with the Gazelle,” noting that this style goes “with anything.” They adore the “old school” yet timeless look, and others do too — they “get so many compliments on them.” Overall, they “can’t recommend the Gazelle enough,” and we can see why!

These iconic lace-up sneakers have soft suede uppers featuring the brand’s signature three-stripe design. They have a cushioned collar and tongue, and you’ll notice a debossed foil logo on that tongue (plus another at the heel). On the inside is a cushioned footbed, while down at the bottom is a textured rubber outsole.

While the Collegiate Navy shade is going to get you Dynevor’s choice, it’s not your only choice. These shoes are also available in black and a dark grey right now, so you have options. All three serve up similar, versatile vibes, and we know we’d be happy and excited to rock any of them. But now it’s your turn!

