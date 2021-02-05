Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sneakers are probably our most commonly worn shoes. We wear them regardless of the season, and often regardless of what the rest of our outfit looks like. One of the most common reasons they’re worn, however, is for working out. An amazing pair of sneakers or athletic shoes can seriously make all the difference in a workout, whether you’re looking for something to absorb shock while running or something responsive if you’re doing a HIIT class full of squat jumps and skaters!

It’s so important to find a shoe that you not only like the look of, but one that suits your needs. It’s one thing if you slip it on and it’s comfortable, but it’s another if it’s still comfortable after a gym session or long hike. Sometimes it’s as simple as switching from walking shoe to a running shoe or vice versa. Yes, there’s a difference! Verywell Fit explains that most walking shoes are “too stiff and don’t flex the way runners need them to flex,” but are great options for short, easy walks. There are so many factors that go into choosing a shoe for any type of workout. Let’s get into the factors we considered when choosing our top picks.

How we picked the best shoes for different workouts & body types

We considered different types of workouts, whether cardio, strength, specialty or more casual.

We considered budget. We put together a list that covers shoes that range from affordable to a bit pricey (but worth it)!

We considered important factors like plantar fasciitis, achy knees or a sensitive lower back.

We considered flexibility and comfort at first wear.

We considered heel height and cushioning.

3 Quick Picks:

10 of the Best Women’s Sneakers and Shoes to Suit Your Workout

Best workout shoes overall: Nike Revolution 5

A fifth-gen running sneaker, the Revolution 5 does it all, with high-energizing cushioning and a molded foam insole. Reviewers say these are comfortable “right out of the box”!

Get the Nike Revolution 5 for just $65 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes for CrossFit: Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0

These sneakers were literally made for someone tackling CrossFit or another cross-training routine. It’s super flexible and has a low profile so it won’t hinder your mobility!

Get the Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0 (originally $130) for just $110 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes on a budget: Skechers Summits Sneaker

These sneakers were already pretty affordable with this white version coming in under $50 — but now that you can grab them for as low as $28, you absolutely do not want to miss them!

Get the Skechers Summits Sneaker starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best workout shoes for running: Brooks Glycerin 18

These sneakers look so comfy on the internet — just imagine trying them on for the first time. They have a stretchy mesh upper and are specifically created to provide “incredible underfoot support” and “excellent traction”!

Get the Brooks Glycerin 18 (originally $150) for just $130 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes for walking/hiking: Columbia Pivot Mid Waterproof

Waterproof shoes are so important for when you’re hitting the trail or even strolling along some slippery winter sidewalks. These sneakers are our recommendation, and one reviewer said wearing them is “like walking on clouds”!

Get the Columbia Pivot Mid Waterproof starting at just $68 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes for Zumba: Capezio Rock It Dansneaker

Zumba sneakers need smoother soles for turns and padded collars for extra ankle support, to name just a couple of important factors. If you’ve been wearing walking or running shoes to Zumba, these Capezio sneakers and their built-in flex points could change everything!

Get the Capezio Rock It Dansneaker for just $69 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes for weightlifting: Reebok Legacy Lifter II

You can see right away that these Reeboks are different from your everyday sneakers. They have an anatomical shape and a grippy rubber outsole to help you perfect your form and lift to new heights (and weights)!

Get the Reebok Legacy Lifter II for just $200 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes for plantar fasciitis: Aetrex Carly

These sneakers have a doctor-recommended arch placement specifically to help with plantar fasciitis, along with memory foam cushioning and a padded heel counter to help with overpronation!

Get the Aetrex Carly for just $119 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes for cycling: Shimano IC5 Indoor Cycling Shoes

If you’ve tried a cycling class before, you know you need special shoes to fasten your feet to the pedals. Ready to stop renting and get your own? Try these highly-rated Shimanos!

Get the Shimano IC5 Indoor Cycling Shoes for just $125 at Zappos!

Best workout shoes for HIIT: PUMA UltraRide

These responsive, lightweight sneakers won’t slow you down while you’re quickly powering through short intervals of super tough moves. They have high-rebound cushioning, so if anything, they’ll help you out!

Get the PUMA UltraRide (originally $90) now starting at just $73 at Zappos!

