Brooke Shields’ Hydrating Blue Face Mask Is Made for Major Selfies

At the end of the weekend, ahead of another jam-packed Monday-to-Friday routine, we like to indulge in a little self-care to unwind. We might treat ourselves to a cup of tea and a face mask moment — and of course, snap a #SundaySelfie while we’re at it!

Face masks inherently look a bit silly, which is why they’re often social media sensations. With that in mind, they’re incredibly beneficial for your skincare regimen. In fact, we found one that’s bound to score instant LOLs from your friends and family when you post a pic — just like Brooke Shields once did!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask for $45 at Amazon, also available at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This mask from Dr. Dennis Gross is a vibrant aqua blue color, and the 56-year-old actress once introduced it to her followers in the silliest way! “Self-care or auditioning for the @bluemangroup?” she captioned along with her stunning snap. That said, there’s so much more to this mask than its bright, impossibly bold hue.

The texture of the mask actually molds to grip to your skin perfectly. You mix the two components together, which are pre-packaged individually, and then apply it to your face. It turns into a rubbery consistency after a couple of minutes, and once it reaches that texture, it’s time to peel the mask off and reveal a new glowing you!

The mask is designed to deeply penetrate the skin for an incredibly hydrating experience. The moisture blast that you can get from this mask is reportedly far richer than an everyday moisturizer! It’s a great product to pick up now ahead of the winter months, as skin tends to get drier when the weather is colder.

The formula is powered by hyaluronic acid, which is a super potent moisturizing agent that has a slew of other benefits other than reviving dry skin. It may also help with the plumpness of your complexion, which may help combat fine lines and wrinkles to make them less noticeable. If you feel like your complexion is looking dull, this mask can help with that as well. And of course, it makes for a fabulous photo!

