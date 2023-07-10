Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say that eyes are the window to the soul — in that case, eyebrows are the shutters that frame the windows in style! We all regret our over-plucked eyebrows of the ‘90s, and even the modern bleached trend proves that brows belong on the face. Not only is this feature flattering, it’s also expressive! A raised brow can convey so much meaning without any words spoken.

The queen of brows knows best! Brooke Shields put eyebrows on the map with her iconic bushy brows, and that voluminous look is still very much en vogue today. But our brows are not as naturally full, so we need to call in some reinforcement from the eyebrow expert herself. Shields shared some of her favorite beauty products with Today, including this Hourglass Brow Shaping Gel. “It makes my brows less unruly,” the Pretty Baby star said. We’ve never added an item to cart so fast!

Keep scrolling to shop this invisible brow gel!

This Hourglass Brow Shaping Gel gives you a long-lasting hold with no-fuss fullness. Designed with a dual-sided brush, this product features both short and long bristles to shape follicles of different sizes. Weightless and clear, this flexible formula softly secures brows in place for natural-looking definition. Everyone will assume you were born with Brooke’s brows!

This vegan formula coats each hair from the root to the top for flake-free wear. No smudging or shedding here! Infused with microfibers, this shaping gel helps tame your brows while boosting body. Just one sweep across your strands will help you get that va-va-voom volume you crave.

Take a page out of Brooke’s beauty book and try this Hourglass Brow Shaping Gel today!

