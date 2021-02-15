Brooke Shields Pampers Her Skin With These Reusable Eye Patches

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our eye area is one of the first spots to show signs of aging. The delicate skin there is a little less resilient than the skin on the rest of our face, which is why we have special treatments for it, such as eye creams, serums, and patches. It’s also why beauty experts always recommends applying eye products by tapping with the tip of your ring finger (the weakest finger)!

Eye products can run a little pricey though. We thought that was simply the cost of keeping our eye area smooth and wrinkle-free, but that’s really just what some companies want us to believe. You can get top-notch products for reasonable prices — and the eye patches you love to wear? They make reusable ones. In fact, Brooke Shields is a major fan!

Get the SiO Beauty Super EyeLift set of four patches (originally $35) for just $28 at SkinStore for a limited time!

Shields posted a photo last year wearing these eye patches, captioning the selfie, “A little morning pampering.” We knew right away that if the model and actress loved these patches enough to take a photo in them, they were worth checking out. Just a few weeks ago she posted another photo wearing what looked like the same exact patches while knitting!

When we say “the same exact patches,” we mean they literally may have been the same ones. You can reuse each patch up to 10 times! Since you get four per pack, that gets you 20 uses per purchase, assuming you always use 2 patches per pampering sesh. That is major. We guess that’s what happens when you ditch the acids and potentially harmful ingredients on typical eye patches!

The founder of SiO Beauty, Gigi Howard, came up with the idea for these patches after hearing about a friend’s surgery. Howard learned how doctors prescribe silicone adhesive sheets to help heal skin and minimize scarring, and she realized that it could have an amazing effect on wrinkles and fine lines as well. Three years of development and 180 prototypes later, these 100% medical-grade silicone patches were born, ready to “optimize skin hydration while firming and smoothing its appearance” at a moment’s notice!

To use these patches, start off with clean, bare skin. Remove the plastic film and apply under your eye, leaving on for a few hours or overnight up to eight hours. When you take them off, simply rinse with water and clear, oil-free cleanser (something we all probably have!) and store them adhesive side down for reuse!

Just one more thing before we leave you to shop. If you buy $60 or more from SiO Beauty at SkinStore right now, you can get 20% off and a free cosmetic or patch bag for a limited time. Okay, now that you have all of the important info, it’s time to shop!

