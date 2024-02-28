Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the current weather patterns across the country, chances are, you haven’t started to put away your winter classics yet. Whether it’s chunky hoodies or furry boots, these winter staples can help keep you warm and cozy while Mother Nature does her thing! Do you need a new lightweight option to add to your lineup? We found a breathable but oversized hoodie that you will want to wear year-round — and it’s only $39 at Amazon!

This BTFBM women’s oversized hoodie is a toasty and snuggly option for staying in or running around outside. This hoodie features a 55% polyester and 45% cotton fabrication for sturdiness and breathability. Aside from its trendy oversized aesthetic, you’ll constantly reach for this hoodie because of its sumptuous fleece lining and kangaroo storage pocket. Handy feature alert!

Get the BTFBM Women's Oversized Hoodie for just $39 at Amazon!

Although hoodies are relatively neutral when it comes to style, you can still have fun with them! For example, you can wear this one with a flowy skirt and kitten heels pumps for a casual yet streamlined vibe. Alternatively, you can wear this one with jeans and sneakers for a sporty, relaxed moment. But with all these possibilities, this ideal is perfect for lounging and grazing around the house. In terms of variety, this hoodie comes in eight colors and has a S to XL size range. They’re all solid options, but we love the timeless gray and pink hues!

Upon receiving and reviewing this soon-to-be-bestselling hoodie, an Amazon fashion fan gushed, “I love this hoodie style. I bought it in gray and black. They are heavy duty, comfy, fashionable and timeless.”

Another happy Amazon shopper added, “I gladly give this lightweight jacket five stars! This lightweight jacket is beautiful. I purchased this item in pedal pink and in periwinkle blue! LOVELY and warm!’

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “I bought this for my daughter, and not a week has gone by that she hasn’t had it on. I’ll probably get another color. It’s so nice to wear around the house.”

If you’re in the market for a versatile hoodie that you can throw on regardless of the season, this one could be the perfect fit!

