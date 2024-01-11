Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know what? We think you deserve a little treat. We condone little treats more often than not, but this is different. We’re talking about a designer treat.

Does the name Burberry ring a bell? Most likely, it’s setting off numerous alarm bells in your head right now. It’s not often we can score a great deal on Burberry fashion — especially on Amazon — but today, that changes!

There are numerous pairs of Burberry shades on sale on Amazon right now, and each comes with a Designer iWear care kit. They’re all in danger of selling out, of course, so let’s hop to it! Shop below!

Burberry Astrid BE4343 Rectangle Sunglasses

This style is so trendy right now!

Was $252 You Save 15% On Sale: $214 See it!

Burberry Scott BE3135 Pilot Sunglasses for Men

Gift these aviators to a lucky guy in your life!

Was $230 You Save 15% On Sale: $196 See it!

Burberry Alice BE3138 Pilot Sunglasses for Women

We didn’t forget about the ladies! Check out these sleek aviators too!

Was $281 You Save 29% On Sale: $199.75 See it!

Burberry BE4312 Square Sunglasses

These bold sunnies are a must for modern fashionistas!

Was $296 You Save 15% On Sale: $252 See it!

Burberry Knight BE4358 Square Sunglasses for Men

A simple design that still stands out!

Was $209 You Save 15% On Sale: $178 See it!

Burberry Sophia BE4361 Cat Eye Sunglasses

Perfect for a heart-shaped face!

Was $275 You Save 15% On Sale: $234 See it!

Burberry BE3074 Rectangle Sunglasses For Men

For the brow bar fans!

Was $195 You Save 18% On Sale: $159 See it!

